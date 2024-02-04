Benjamin Netanyahu Says IDF Destroys “17 Out Of 24 Battalions” Of Islamic Movement In Gaza

Israeli officials have welcomed the move against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Sunday, February 4, that the Hebrew state's army had destroyed “17 of the 24 battalions” of the Islamic Movement in power in the Palestinian Territory, and claimed responsibility for the October 7 attack in Israel. “Most of the rest are in southern Gaza Strip and Rafah, we will take care of them”The head of the Israeli government added. “The pressure on Hamas is working (…) they are in a difficult situation and we are hitting them hard”, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed his role. Follow our live stream.

For Hamas, it is too early to talk about a ceasefire agreement. Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official in Lebanon, said during a press conference on Saturday that his movement would end any debate. “occupation” Israelis in the Gaza Strip. Nevertheless, he considered it premature to talk of a cease-fire agreement. A draft agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Movement, drawn up by Qatari, American and Egyptian mediators, specifically provides for the release of hostages in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners imprisoned by Israel.

The deal is still under discussion. From Beirut, Osama Hamdan confirmed that the Palestinian Authority had received a ceasefire proposal. “We can't talk about a deal yet.” he said. After reviewing the terms of this Agreement, “We will announce our position (…) based on our desire for an early end to the aggression against our people”he added.

Antony Blinken on a diplomatic tour. LUS Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will travel to the Middle East on Sunday to support talks on a new ceasefire in the nearly four-month-old war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas. He is scheduled to visit Qatar, Egypt, Israel, the occupied West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

Fear of an attack in Rafah. Israel's military shelled the Gaza Strip again on Saturday. Dozens of people have been killed as the city of Rafah shelters more than a million displaced Palestinians. Hamas' health ministry announced Sunday that 27,365 people have died since the start of the war.