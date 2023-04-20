April 20, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

LIVE – War in Ukraine: NATO Secretary General makes surprise visit to Q

Rusty Knowles April 20, 2023 1 min read

S. Lavrov just finished his Latin American tour

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Cuba on Wednesday evening from Nicaragua, where he met with President Daniel Ortega, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Barilla said. He will meet with President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday, who was unsurprisingly re-elected on Wednesday.

“Westerners under countries like the United States (…) are trying to increase their hegemony through conflicts like Ukraine,” the head of Russian diplomacy said in a televised statement before departing Nicaragua. During an exchange, Daniel Ortega and Sergey Lavrov condemned the sanctions imposed by Washington on the same day that three Nicaraguan judges stripped 316 of their nationalities of opponents qualified as “terrorists” by President Ortega.

“Hundreds of fellow senior state officials have already been admitted, but that doesn’t scare us, it doesn’t worry us,” the Nicaraguan president said. Earlier in the day, in Caracas, the Russian foreign minister called for a “unity” to confront the “black tigers” of Western sanctions.

See also  In Kherson, Russian strikes left two dead and the city lost electricity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

LIVE – War in Ukraine: Flash over Kiev as NASA satellite crashes

April 20, 2023 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Auschwitz: The behavior of some visitors to the memorial provokes anger

April 19, 2023 Rusty Knowles
6 min read

War in Ukraine Live: Odessa suffers massive attack by Russian suicide drones

April 19, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Reboot Camp physical release has a reversible cover art

April 20, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

European markets open lower. Cars decline as investors digest profits

April 20, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

At least 78 people were killed and dozens injured in a stampede in the Yemeni capital

April 20, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
1 min read

LIVE – War in Ukraine: NATO Secretary General makes surprise visit to Q

April 20, 2023 Rusty Knowles