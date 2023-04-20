LIVE – War in Ukraine: Flash over Kiev as NASA satellite crashes

Prohibition

Hungary, which had already announced a ban on imports of Ukrainian grain accused of disrupting the national market, applied the measure to dozens of agri-food products starting Wednesday. According to a decree published overnight in the official journal, grains and oilseeds, flour, honey, wine, bread, meat and vegetables from Kiev can no longer be sold on Hungarian soil. These restrictions will remain in effect until June 30.

Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government on Saturday decided to follow Poland in banning the grain to protect its farmers. The decision was deemed “unacceptable” by the European Commission. Slovakia has taken similar action, while Bulgaria is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday.

The European Union, in May 2022, suspended tariffs on all imports from Ukraine for a year and arranged itself to allow exports of its grain reserves after closing sea routes, blackened by the Russian invasion. But instead of a simple transport, neighboring European states have seen maize, wheat or sunflowers from Ukraine piling up on their soil due to logistical problems, which has caused local prices to plummet.