Live – War in Ukraine: Zhelensky will address the French parliament this Wednesday

100,000 people are still trapped in Mariupol’s “frozen hell”
Hundreds of thousands of people are still trapped under siege by Russian bombs in besieged Mariupol, almost a month after Russian forces began invading Ukraine, controlling only one major city, but dropping many more bombs.
At the possible beginning of the ceasefire, “almost 100,000 people were trapped in the ruins of Mariupol in an inhumane situation,” with full siege, food, water, medicine, and constant shelling, “Volodymyr Zelensky warned. Early Wednesday.
The Pentagon has criticized the Kremlin’s irresponsibility for refusing to use nuclear weapons.
Asked to respond to reports by the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Pesco on CNN’s microphone, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby denounced on Tuesday that Moscow could use nuclear weapons in the event of an “existential threat to Russia.” Irresponsible attitude.
“Responsible nuclear power should not act like this,” he said.
To date, however, the Pentagon has not “considered any elements that lead to the belief that the United States should develop its prevention policy,” John Kirby clarified.
“We follow this day by day,” he added.
According to the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, “the Russian flag will never fly over Kiev.”
Questioned by our colleagues from France Blue OccitaniaVitali Klitschko, a former Ukrainian boxer and mayor of kyiv, has said he is ready to defend the capital until the end, when he breaks down his hopes of opposition from fellow citizens.
“Russian soldiers will not return to Kyiv. The Russian flag will not fly over our city. We will die rather than kneel and fold,” he said.
Anti-Belarus demands sanctions against Lukashenko
On Wednesday, Pavel Latouchko, a Belarusian opposition figure, called for tougher sanctions against Belarus, which is targeting Russia, and for legal action against President Alexander Lukashenko, Vladimir Putin’s accomplice in the invasion of Ukraine.
UN Secretary General: ‘It is time to end this meaningless war’
In a statement to reporters on Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a ceasefire in Ukraine.
“For more than two weeks, Mariupol was surrounded by Russian troops and fired incessantly. He said specifically.
Zelensky talks about “very difficult” talks with Russia
In a speech on social media on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky said that “his country will continue to work to push Russia towards peace.”
“We continue to work at various levels to push Russia for peace. Until the end of this terrible war. The Ukrainian delegation is engaged in negotiations. It happens almost every day. It is very difficult. Sometimes shameful. But gradually, we move forward.”
Zhelensky condemns the “inhumane conditions” in Mariupol and the blockade of humanitarian aid.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the “inhumane conditions” in the city of Mariupol in a speech aired on social media this Tuesday, describing it as “subject to constant bombardment”.
“For more than a week, we have been trying to organize reliable humanitarian corridors for the people of Mariupol. All our efforts have, unfortunately, been thwarted by the Russian occupiers.”
As for the United States, Ukraine is trying to launch a counter-attack against Russian soldiers
Ukraine does not want to limit the damage. According to US intelligence, the beginning of the counter-attack was seen.
“They are defending themselves with ingenuity, agility and creativity where they thought it was important to defend themselves. Now in the south, especially near Kerson, we see them trying to reclaim territory,” a spokesman for the door said. According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, CNN.
Good morning everyone!
Welcome to this live reception dedicated to the 28th day of the war in Ukraine.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
“The Russian flag will never fly above the queue,” the mayor of France promised in an interview with Blue Oxidani.
Two girls were killed in a Malmo high school attack
Biden warns of Russian cyber attacks in US