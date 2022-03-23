Live – War in Ukraine: Zhelensky will address the French parliament this Wednesday

8:14

Hundreds of thousands of people are still trapped under siege by Russian bombs in besieged Mariupol, almost a month after Russian forces began invading Ukraine, controlling only one major city, but dropping many more bombs.

At the possible beginning of the ceasefire, “almost 100,000 people were trapped in the ruins of Mariupol in an inhumane situation,” with full siege, food, water, medicine, and constant shelling, “Volodymyr Zelensky warned. Early Wednesday.