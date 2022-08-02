Logitech announces a new mobile device dedicated to cloud gaming

Logitech G is working with Tencent Games to launch custom handheld cloud games later this year. The new devices will be designed for cloud gaming services, providing a custom device with controls instead of the typical cases you attach to phones. It will support Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now from Nvidia, Logitech and Tencent Both work With Microsoft and Nvidia on the device.

Logitech and Tencent are simply teasing the device today, and there’s no mention of a release date, pricing, or even what handheld cloud gaming will look like. It’s clear that Logitech will draw on its expertise in building PC game accessories and consoles, while Tencent appears to be more of an operations partner.

“As one of the leading global platforms for developing, publishing and operating games, Tencent Games has been at the forefront of innovation and that is why we partnered with them,” explains Ojesh Desai, General Manager, Logitech G. Playing video games, the idea of ​​being able to stream and play AAA games just about anywhere is so exciting, we can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on.”

The new cloud games are portable with it only custom website That’s where you can sign up for updates, but Logitech is promising to release them later this year, so we should get more information in the coming months.

This mysterious new portable device comes months after Valve launched its handheld Steam Deck, which helped transform the idea of ​​PC gaming on the go. Steam Deck supports cloud gaming services like Stadia and Xbox Cloud Gamingbut some people (Such as edge Managing Editor Alex Kranz) You may want to get a cheaper alternative to Steam Deck that can play cloud games and not depend on your phone. Logitech seems to be building just that.