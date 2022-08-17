August 18, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford says elbow feels 'good', he's 'on track' for season

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford says elbow feels ‘good’, he’s ‘on track’ for season

Joy Love August 17, 2022 2 min read

THOUSAND OAKS, CA – One day after passing the full workload of the Los Angeles Rams scrimmage, the quarterback Matthew Stafford He said his right elbow feels “good” and that he’s “right to do what I want to do.”

Stafford, who sustained an elbow injury last season, received an injection into his right elbow during the holiday season and did not throw during spring practice for the rams. He entered training camp with a throwing schedule that coach Sean McVeigh said was just to make sure the team was smart in assessing the midfield before the first week.

Stafford was dealing with some elbow soreness during training camp but said on Wednesday he didn’t want to set a schedule when that wouldn’t be an issue.

“I just go in there, and do my job [and] “I trust the process we have,” Stafford said. I know I can go out there and work at a high level right now. So, whatever you’re feeling, we hope it continues to improve as is.

“But I know it in practice, I feel like I can do whatever I need to. So I’m trying to continue down this path.”

Earlier in the month, McVeigh said Stafford’s injury was “a bit unnatural for a quarterback,” comparing it instead to what the bowler might be dealing with.

McVeigh said Stafford, who had “more than 60 plays” during Tuesday’s melee, had “great energy” and “great drive all day.”

“I thought he threw the ball with incredible accuracy all over the field [and] “He really activated all parts of our passing game,” McVeigh said. “There’s been a couple where he’s hitting the points we want and we just have to be able to finish some of those plays.”

See also  Russian official news reports said Britney Grenier's detention in Russia has been extended for a month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Tim Benz: Red Sox broadcast team insults pirates – hope everyone in Pittsburgh applauds what they said

August 17, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Serena Williams crashes out of the Cincinnati Masters after losing 6-4 6-0 to Emma Raducano

August 17, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa throws three interceptions during training

August 16, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Wednesday’s trailer for Netflix sounds like a blast

August 17, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Spacewalk shortened due to a problem with a Russian cosmonaut’s suit

August 17, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford says elbow feels ‘good’, he’s ‘on track’ for season

August 17, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Android 13 hasn’t released these features yet

August 17, 2022 Len Houle