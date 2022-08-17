Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford says elbow feels ‘good’, he’s ‘on track’ for season

THOUSAND OAKS, CA – One day after passing the full workload of the Los Angeles Rams scrimmage, the quarterback Matthew Stafford He said his right elbow feels “good” and that he’s “right to do what I want to do.”

Stafford, who sustained an elbow injury last season, received an injection into his right elbow during the holiday season and did not throw during spring practice for the rams. He entered training camp with a throwing schedule that coach Sean McVeigh said was just to make sure the team was smart in assessing the midfield before the first week.

Stafford was dealing with some elbow soreness during training camp but said on Wednesday he didn’t want to set a schedule when that wouldn’t be an issue.

“I just go in there, and do my job [and] “I trust the process we have,” Stafford said. I know I can go out there and work at a high level right now. So, whatever you’re feeling, we hope it continues to improve as is.

“But I know it in practice, I feel like I can do whatever I need to. So I’m trying to continue down this path.”

Earlier in the month, McVeigh said Stafford’s injury was “a bit unnatural for a quarterback,” comparing it instead to what the bowler might be dealing with.

McVeigh said Stafford, who had “more than 60 plays” during Tuesday’s melee, had “great energy” and “great drive all day.”

“I thought he threw the ball with incredible accuracy all over the field [and] “He really activated all parts of our passing game,” McVeigh said. “There’s been a couple where he’s hitting the points we want and we just have to be able to finish some of those plays.”