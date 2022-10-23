Macron promises to work with Meloni, “with dialogue and ambition”.

Above is a first meeting. Emmanuel Macron He actually spoke with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Sunday evening. The French president will be the first foreign leader to meet the new president of the Italian Council, who was sworn in on Sunday. Minutes after meeting the new Italian prime minister in Rome, Emmanuel Macron promised to work with Giorgia Meloni “with dialogue and ambition”.

Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made her international debut in her first meeting with a foreign leader when she met French President Emmanuel Macron in Rome on Sunday evening. Until the end, Elysee mr. The interview with Macron, who has been away from cameras in the heart of the Italian capital for more than a year, has been conducted discreetly.

“Europeans, in neighboring countries, as friendly people, must continue all the work we have started with Italy. We owe it to our youth and our people to win together, with dialogue and ambition,” the French president tweeted, after thanking outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi, along with a photo with Ms Meloni. Unlike the German Chancellor, the President of the United States and representatives of European institutions, French head of state Georgia Meloni, the first woman to lead the euro zone’s third economy, has not spoken on the matter since being appointed.

“Totally ready to work with her”

Emmanuel Macron’s visit is dedicated to an international peace forum, where he delivered a speech on Sunday, and an audience with Pope Francis scheduled for Monday morning. But he could not escape the Italian political climate, and the post-fascist president came to power at the head of a coalition dominated by the far right. Franco-Italian relations, good until Mario Draghi ruled the peninsula, risk going through the turmoil zone with Meloni, a Eurosceptic and sovereignist. But Emmanuel Macron pledged on Friday that he was “ready to work with him”.

Giorgia Meloni, who was officially sworn in on Sunday, and her party are the successors of the Italian Social Movement (MSI), a neo-fascist party created later. World War II She took it during the establishment Fratelli d’Italia By the end of 2012, the tricolor flame. It still recognizes that the dictator Benito Mussolini (1922-1945) “accomplished a lot” without exonerating him from his “mistakes”: the anti-Semitic laws and the start of the war. He also asserts that his party has “no place for nostalgia for fascism, racism and anti-Semitism”.