War in Ukraine: Russia says it will continue its attacks on Ukrainian energy and military infrastructure

The Russian army also reportedly repulsed a counterattack by Ukrainian forces on the front line in southern and eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that its armed forces were continuing to conduct operations Attacks on energy infrastructure and the Ukrainian military in the last 24 hours.

Russia also claimed significant destruction Ammunition depot Repelled a counterattack by Ukrainian forces on the front lines in the Cherkasy region of central Ukraine and in southern and eastern Ukraine.

Especially targeting energy infrastructures

Russia has been targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure since Sergei Surovikin was appointed commander of Moscow’s “special military operation” on October 8, forcing the government to listen to citizens.to reduce their electricity consumption.

According to Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, Russia led the way Over 300 airstrikes In energy installations in the last two weeks.