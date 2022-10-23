October 24, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

War in Ukraine: Russia says it will continue its attacks on Ukrainian energy and military infrastructure

Rusty Knowles October 23, 2022 1 min read

The Russian army also reportedly repulsed a counterattack by Ukrainian forces on the front line in southern and eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that its armed forces were continuing to conduct operations Attacks on energy infrastructure and the Ukrainian military in the last 24 hours.

Russia also claimed significant destruction Ammunition depot Repelled a counterattack by Ukrainian forces on the front lines in the Cherkasy region of central Ukraine and in southern and eastern Ukraine.

read more:
War in Ukraine: Fateh-110, Solfagar… Iranian missiles soon to be delivered to Russian military may compete with Himars

Especially targeting energy infrastructures

Russia has been targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure since Sergei Surovikin was appointed commander of Moscow’s “special military operation” on October 8, forcing the government to listen to citizens.to reduce their electricity consumption.

According to Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, Russia led the way Over 300 airstrikes In energy installations in the last two weeks.

See also  Bleachers collapse in Colombia kills at least four and injures hundreds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Volodymyr Zelensky calls on people to further moderate their energy consumption

October 23, 2022 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Creepy? A ‘brain-eating’ amoeba has killed a teenager in the US

October 23, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

PM warns of ‘migration tsunami’ if Russian attacks continue

October 22, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Peter Schjeldahl, New York art critic with a poet’s voice, dies at 80

October 23, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Remote scary action can lead to a multiverse. Here’s how.

October 23, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Phillies vs. Padres: Mike Clevenger and Billy Walter made the wrong kind of MLB history with short starts in Game 4

October 23, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Modern Warfare 2 ‘indistinguishable from reality

October 23, 2022 Len Houle