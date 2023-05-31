May 31, 2023

Maddie McCann’s Disappearance: “Someone Must Have Died Here”… A Mysterious “Sanctuary” in Memory of Girl Found at Excavation Site

A retired couple has revealed that in December 2007 they found a “makeshift memorial” to Maddie McCann’s memory near the area recently searched by investigators.

This is information that has been ignored for years. In December 2007, a retired couple A mysterious”Sanctuary“Established in memory of little Maddy McCann, Near a dam in southern Portugal recently excavated by explorersMentioned The Independent. It’s a “A temporary memorial“The girl’s photograph is made of stones and flowers.

The case of Maddy McCann: the result of research in Portugal, investigators on the trail of the camcorder

We went down to the reservoir with our daughter and dog. Our daughter ran in front of us, and suddenly she shouted: ‘Hurry up, come and see, Someone must have died here“”, said the pensioner who found the relic. At the time of this discovery, a few months after the girl’s disappearance, the couple reported it to the Portuguese police and sent photos of this strange relic. But the investigators did not react to this clue. However, after two days, “Sanctuary“Mysteriously disappeared.

Maddie McCann case: Research intensifies in Portugal, new clues, police search for girl’s pink pajamas

“So Strange”

At the time, when we discovered it, it was very different. ‘Has someone thrown Madeleine into the water and come to build a shrine in her memory?’ I thought that. It was very strange“The retired man recalled. It wasn’t until 2020 that the clue was finally exploited by investigators. At that time, German police appealed for witnesses, after which the couple contacted them to tell them what they had seen. , it was reported. Dailymail.

“The German police were very interested in what we saw. They wanted to know everything and then asked me to send them photographs. They sent me a map of the reservoir to indicate where the stones were. . As the crow flies it was 2 kilometers from where the police dug last week.”.

See also  Iranian ambassador to Britain summoned after oil tanker attack

