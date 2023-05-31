May 31, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen delivers a speech written in part by ChatGPT AI

Rusty Knowles May 31, 2023 2 min read

The goal of the government leader is to show the concern and capabilities of artificial intelligence.

Written article

Posted

Update

Study Time: 1 minute.

On May 24, 2024 Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited a school in Odense (Denmark). (IDA MARIE ODGARD / RITZAU SCANPIX / AFP)

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen delivered a speech to parliament on Wednesday, May 31, the first part of which was reportedly written by artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT. TV 2 News (in Danish). Its goal: to highlight the revolutionary, but dangerous aspect of technology. While ChatGPT is one of the latest examples of AI’s impressive capabilities, it also raises many concerns about the abuses the technology allows.

“What I read now is not mine. Nor any other man’s.”Mette Frederiksen suddenly explained to the delegates after his introduction during the political assessment speech at the end of the parliamentary session. “Although he doesn’t always hit the nail on the head, the government’s work program and punctuation (…) is fascinating and terrifying what (ChatGPT) is capable of”The chairman underlined.

The topic is on the menu for a high-level meeting on trade between the United States and the European Union this Wednesday in Luleå, Sweden. A panel of business leaders and experts, including ChatGPT creator Sam Altman, warned against the threats on Tuesday.“destruction” For humanity with the development of this technology.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

North Korea says it was launched by a ‘space missile’.

May 31, 2023 Rusty Knowles
6 min read

LIVE – Drones over Moscow: For Kremlin, attack is “a response” to recent Russian strikes from Kiev

May 30, 2023 Rusty Knowles
5 min read

How the Russian Army Built Massive Defense Lines Before an Imaginary Counterattack

May 30, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Sia reveals his autism diagnosis, two years after the movie backlash

May 31, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Ryan Blaney ends drought and can Chase Elliott be stopped?

May 31, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Google is quietly ending support for the decade-old Chromecast

May 31, 2023 Len Houle
5 min read

Chinese tech entrepreneurs are eager to “take out China” as tensions with the US escalate

May 31, 2023 Frank Tomlinson