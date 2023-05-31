Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen delivers a speech written in part by ChatGPT AI

The goal of the government leader is to show the concern and capabilities of artificial intelligence.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen delivered a speech to parliament on Wednesday, May 31, the first part of which was reportedly written by artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT. TV 2 News (in Danish). Its goal: to highlight the revolutionary, but dangerous aspect of technology. While ChatGPT is one of the latest examples of AI’s impressive capabilities, it also raises many concerns about the abuses the technology allows.

“What I read now is not mine. Nor any other man’s.”Mette Frederiksen suddenly explained to the delegates after his introduction during the political assessment speech at the end of the parliamentary session. “Although he doesn’t always hit the nail on the head, the government’s work program and punctuation (…) is fascinating and terrifying what (ChatGPT) is capable of”The chairman underlined.

The topic is on the menu for a high-level meeting on trade between the United States and the European Union this Wednesday in Luleå, Sweden. A panel of business leaders and experts, including ChatGPT creator Sam Altman, warned against the threats on Tuesday.“destruction” For humanity with the development of this technology.