Madonna postpones her tour after staying in intensive care

June 28, 2023, 20:52 GMT Updated 14 minutes ago

image source, Getty Images

Madonna has postponed her world tour after staying in intensive care after developing a serious bacterial infection, but a full recovery is expected.

According to her manager, the international pop star developed a serious bacterial infection, which led to her being “several days in the intensive care unit”.

Guy Oseary said in a statement that Madonna’s health is improving, but she remains under medical care.

At the beginning of the year, Madonna announced her 35th worldwide tour.

The 64-year-old pop icon aims to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her hit single, Holiday, by embarking on her first-ever pop tour.

Dubbed the Celebration Tour, this will be the singer’s return to arenas and stadiums following her Madame X stage demos in 2019 and 2020.

Some of these shows were canceled due to the star’s knee and hip injuries.

Madonna’s tour was scheduled to begin in Vancouver, Canada, on July 15.

But the singer-songwriter’s manager said Madonna contracted a serious bacterial infection on Saturday, June 24 and would need to stop all commitments as a result.

She was due to start the UK-Europe portion of her tour on 14 October, scheduled to start and end with her Europe leg at the O2 Arena in London.

Madonna’s greatest hits span several decades – including Into The Groove (1985), Like A Prayer (1989), to Vogue (1990) and Hang Up (2005) to name a few.