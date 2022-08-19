Manchester United is not for sale. But that’s sort of, the same way everything sells if the supply is high enough.

The rumors started this week with Tweeta bad joke of a billionaire it fell quickly Himself. But as soon as Elon Musk walked away, the sharks were spinning.

Jim Ratcliffe, the British billionaire, was the first to exit the market, saying he would be interested in buying the team if it was, in fact, for sale. The US private equity firm, Apollo Global Management, is reported to be in talks about acquiring a minority stake. Money will not be a problem. Ratcliffe, president of Ineos, is one of the world’s richest men. Apollo has nearly half a trillion dollars under its management.