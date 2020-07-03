Mango in a Lambo: Dubai grocery store cheers up citizens with novel shipping company

It’s not the most practical car.

The boot area is a tiny 70 litres, you will not want to muck up the interior and it won’t match a delivery bicycle if a swift U-flip is necessary.

But a Lamborghini Huracan is staying deployed, Dubai type, to bring sweet mangoes to people’s doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The novel idea is by the Pakistan Grocery store who wished to bring pleasure to citizens right after months of limits.

“The key intent of the mango in the Lambo is just to make the children content,” suggests Jhanzeb Yaseen, the store’s handling director. “They are definitely content to see a Lamborghini arriving outdoors their households with their beloved mangoes within.

“This is a small work on our portion to decrease tension from our shoppers and the local community we serve.”

The supermarket suggests they are revving up for a busy summer months, but there will be no excuses for a slow supply.