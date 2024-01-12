Maritime security: EU plans to deploy navy in Red Sea

During the announcement of the creation of a “Guardian of Prosperity” naval alliance placed under US command, several member states of the European Union [UE] Countries including France, Italy, Netherlands and Spain will participate in this. Since then, the list has evolved: Paris and Rome have decided to maintain their assets in the Red Sea under national command, while the Spanish government has refused any participation. However, Greece and Denmark have finally signed on to the initiative and announced the upcoming deployment of ships.

Other EU countries have joined the US in urging the Houthi rebels to stop attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, further muddying the waters. This is the case for Italy, Belgium, Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands.

On the night of January 11-12, the European Union will discuss sending a European fleet to the Red Sea, as US and British forces launched massive airstrikes against Houthi military structures in Yemen, AFP reported. Contribute to the safety of merchant ships. It will be a question of “completion” of the US-led coalition.

Germany, fearing the economic consequences of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, is maneuvering. “Given the current attacks it is important that the EU acts as soon as possible,” a German foreign ministry spokesman announced on December 29.

“As the European Union, we are actively working on how to strengthen the situation in the Red Sea and contribute to stability. We must decide together within the European framework. We are working hard on it,” confirmed Annalena Baerbach, head of German diplomacy, on January 12. “The Houthis are responsible for the consequences of their actions. They must immediately stop attacks on civilian ships,” he insisted.

As a reminder, the European Union already has EUNAVFOR Atalanta in the region. But the fleet, now under Spanish command, is mainly focused on fighting piracy and smuggling in the Gulf of Aden. She is also responsible for protecting World Food Program ships [PAM] A humanitarian aid provider to Somalia.

However, defining the form and composition of this potential new European naval operation remains the most difficult part… and this is what the Political and Security Committee will examine. [COPS] of the European Union next week.

However, Spain has already announced that it will not participate, opposing the extension of EUNAVFOR Atlanta's mandate.

“We don't know yet if the EU is going to launch a new mission” but if this happens, “Spain will not participate in the Red Sea because it already participates in 17 missions,” he added. Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles explained. Indeed, perhaps due to domestic political considerations, the governing coalition in Madrid could not do without the participation of Sumer, a far-left party hostile to US foreign policy.