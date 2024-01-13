January 13, 2024

Six passengers on an Alaska Airlines flight have filed a lawsuit against Boeing

An Alaska Airlines Boeing jet lost a door in mid-air and landed at Portland Airport.
They have also filed a proposed class action against the 737 MAX manufacturer to seek compensation for all passengers for injuries they suffered during the incident.

Six passengers aboard Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which lost part of a plane over Portland in the US northwest a week ago, announced Thursday that they are suing Boeing, reports reveal. The Seattle Times And The Oregonian This Friday, January 12. They also filed a proposed class-action lawsuit in King County Superior Court in Seattle, claiming the 737 Max manufacturer owes them and 165 other passengers compensation for injuries suffered during the incident.

One of the passengers said his head was shaken during the incident, resulting in a concussion, soft tissue injuries to his neck and back, and bleeding from his ear. She also said her oxygen mask didn't seem to be working. Two other passengers named in the complaint said they had difficulty breathing when the cabin became pressurized. One of them said he started fainting. Another passenger said he suffered a seizure after disembarking from the stress caused by the incident. The complaint also states that several oxygen masks were not functioning. In fact, several passengers were treated for minor injuries upon arrival at the Portland airport.

A “Dream Experience”

“While everyone is happy that the accident happened when the crew landed the plane safely, this horrific experience has had economic, physical and emotional consequences to this day. Again, this has naturally had a profound effect on our customers.”Daniel Lawrence, an attorney representing the passengers, wrote in a press release Thursday.

See also  Strikes hit the Gaza Strip day and night

The suit is being filed against the plane maker, not Alaska Airlines, because its CEO Dave Calhoun admitted the crash was an “accident,” according to plaintiffs' advice.error» From Boeing. We also learned Friday that the airline paid $1,500 to each passenger on the cursed flight within 24 hours. According to Alaska, compensation “Covers all associated costs» Triggered by incident.

