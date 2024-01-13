US launches new offensive against Houthis in Yemen

Rising tensions in the Red Sea. Washington announced a strike against the Houthis on Saturday, January 13, a day after US and British bombardments against the movement's bases, which it accuses of threatening international maritime traffic. The strike was targeted, according to the US Central Command. “A radar site in Yemen”. Earlier, the Yemeni rebel media announced several strikes. “US-British Enemy Targets Capital, Sana'a [certain] Number of Tests”, quoted al-Masira in his account of X, his correspondent in the city. Follow our live stream.

Moscow takes a stance on Yemen. Russia condemned at the UN on Friday “Brudent Aggression” And a “Mass Strike” On that day “Territory of Yemen” from the United States and the United Kingdom after their attacks on insurgents. “All these states have launched a massive attack on Yemeni territory. I'm not talking about an attack on a group within the country, but an attack on the people of the country as a whole,” Russia's representative to the Security Council, Vassily Nebenzia, condemned the use“Airplanes”, “Warships” And “Submarines”.

Fuel shortages and internet blackouts in Gaza. On the ground, during the night from Friday to Saturday, bombings continued in the Gaza Strip, while the UN accuses the Israeli army of restricting fuel supplies, particularly to hospitals. “We fear the death of patients and children inside the intensive care unit [services] Pediatrics”, the Hamas media office said. “We regret to announce the complete shutdown of communications and internet services in Gaza after the Israeli side disconnected the servers.” Palestinian operator Baltel confirmed in a press release.

The Israeli army killed three attackers after attacking a West Bank settlement. The IDF announced that it had killed three people after an attack on the Jewish settlement of Adora in the West Bank on Friday evening. According to the army report, they entered the residence and opened fire on the patrolmen. For its part, the Palestinian agency Wafa identified the victims as a 19-year-old and two 16-year-old youths.