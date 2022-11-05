Market stumbles from Fed, Apple, Tesla, and cloud stocks; What are you doing now

Dow futures will open Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures contracts. Even with a strong close to Friday’s session, the stock market rally took a hit last week, as major indices slipped on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.







The Nasdaq had its worst week since January as giant brands slumped and cloud software crashed.

apple (AAPL), Amazon.com (AMZN) and the father of Google the alphabet (The Google) They all lost more than 10% during the week, with a parent on Facebook meta pads (dead), and Tesla and Microsoft stock aren’t far behind. Google Stock, Meta, Amazon.com (AMZN) And the Microsoft (MSFT) all reached their lowest levels in a bear market. Apple stock and Tesla (TSLAThey don’t, but they are close.

while, Twilio (TWLO) And the Atlassian (Team) crashed on Friday on disappointing results and guidance, losing more than 40% for the week. A large number of other software names have fallen off, with or without profits.

Market rally trying to fight Fed as key tech sector slumps? This is a long request. So while some stocks and sectors are showing strength, investors should be very careful in the current environment.

Dow jones futures contracts today

Dow Jones futures open at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures.

Remember to work overnight in Dow Jones futures contracts and elsewhere that does not necessarily translate into actual circulation in the next regular session Stock market session.

stock market rise

The stock market rally started the week in decent fashion but sold off on Wednesday afternoon after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments. Leading indicators shed more ground on Thursday. Stocks tumbled Friday after the mixed jobs report, but eventually closed with a solid rise that day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is still down 1.4% in the last week stock market trading. The S&P 500 fell 3.3%. The Nasdaq Composite Index is down 5.7%, posting its worst loss since the week ending Jan. 21. The Russell 2000 Small Capital Index is down 2.4%.

The 10-year Treasury yield jumped 15 basis points to 4.16%. The 10-year yield resumed its advance after cutting a 12-week winning streak and briefly retracing around 4%.

The dollar rose 0.2 percent during the week, but fell 1.9 percent on Friday, the largest one-day decline in years. This likely contributed to the stock market’s advance on Friday.

Markets now see a 61.5% probability of a 50 basis point hike at the Federal Reserve’s December meeting. The October CPI is due on Thursday. The November jobs and CPI reports will be released ahead of the Federal Reserve’s December 14th rate hike.

US crude oil futures jumped 5.4% last week to $92.61 a barrel. Natural gas is up about 13%.

technology wreck

Apple stock, which climbed to the 200-day streak the previous week, fell 11.15% to 138.38 last week. AAPL stock came in within a penny of its October low, although it still has a little more distance from its bear market lows in June. Microsoft slid 6.1%, Google 10.1%, Amazon 12%, and META 8.5%, all to multi-year lows. Tesla stock is down 9.2% for the week, approaching its lowest level on Oct. 24 on Friday. This is after starting the week on a strong note, posting at 237.40 through Tuesday.

Meanwhile, it’s dark days for cloud software. Here are just some examples: Atlassian stock is down 29% on Friday and 38% over the week. Twilio stock collapsed about 35% on Friday and 43.5% for the week. snowflake (snow), which has not reported for a few weeks, is down 17% for the week.

while, fortinet (FTNT) increased 17.5% for the week after weak billing guidance offset strong earnings and bullish revenue expectations. Paycom (PAYC) is down 10.3% despite the strong results and guidance.

Companies looking to cut costs may limit spending on programs as they set budgets for 2023.

ETFs

between the Best ETFsThe Innovator IBD 50 ETF (fifty) is down 1.2% last week, while the Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (fit) lost 2%. iShares Expanded Technology and Software Fund (ETF)IGV) decreased by 10.2%, with the MSFT key held. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor Corporation (SMH) is down only 0.7%, after jumping 4.65% on Friday, to close the highest level in the weekly range.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETFs (XME) rose 2% last week. Global Infrastructure Development Fund X US (cradle) decreased by 0.1%. US Global Gates Foundation (ETF)Planes) rose 0.3%. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) decreased by 5%. SPDR Specific Energy Fund (SPDR ETF)XLE) by 2.4%, just below an eight-year high. SPDR Financial Choice Fund (SPDR)XLF) 0.9%. SPDR Healthcare Sector Selection Fund (XLV) gave up 1.5%.

Shares reflect more speculative stories, the ARK Innovation ETF (see you) is down 9.4% last week and the ARK Genomics ETF (ARKG) down 4.65%. Tesla stock is a major ownership across Ark Invest ETFs.

Top 5 Chinese stocks to watch right now

Market Rise Analysis

The stock market rally had a bad week, with the Fed being hawkish and often weak earnings weighing on major indices. The Dow Jones index, which led the market upside, saw the lowest decline, but fell below the 200-day moving average. Russell 2000 hit resistance near the 200-day line but recovered on Friday to close above the 50-day line. The S&P 500 was stabbed in 50 days.

The Nasdaq Composite, which never reached the 50-day moving average, fell, closing below its lowest level Follow-up day On Wednesday, a bearish signal.

Major indices extended losses on Thursday, then fell on Friday on the back of a mixed jobs report.

Negative market movement and significant reversals in many stocks led to a “market under pressure” shift.

The main market mover was Fed Chair Powell, who pulled the rug out of the market rally by signaling a shift to smaller but higher price hikes on the fed funds.

Meanwhile, tech giants, including Apple, Tesla and Amazon, have suffered huge losses. Cloud software names like Atlassian and Twilio have faded, with significant factors in earnings and recent trends.

The chips haven’t had a relatively bad week, but there are a few names trading near the highs.

Tesla vs. BYD: Which burgeoning EV giant is the best to buy?

There are many flexible market areas. The healthcare sector appears to be strong overall. Energy names, including a wide range of oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal miners, as well as a few solar stocks, are doing well.

Lithium and some steel plays work well. Infrastructure companies for the energy, utilities and telecom industries are a luminous area. Networking companies in general are a rare leading technology field. Some restaurants and retailers are emerging that offer strong discounts. Many financial institutions, particularly brokers and brokerages, have made solid gains.

However, it is difficult to see a strong recovery in the market with such huge technology sectors reeling. It would be hard enough for the major indexes to advance as Apple, Google, Tesla, and Cloud software names lag. But are you trying to advance with those areas that are sinking or collapsing?

If the inflation reports show a clear and meaningful decline, resulting in a downward shift in the Fed rate increases, then perhaps massive cloud software and cloud software could decline. However, a return to technical leadership may prove elusive. On the flip side, if the October CPI report released on November 10 shows inflation remains hot, tech stocks may pull key sectors lower to end the market rally.

Tuesday is election day. The stock market tends to do better with a divided government, and Republicans are set to claim control of the House and possibly the Senate. But political forecasters have been expecting the Republican Party to win the House of Representatives at least all year, so it’s not clear whether Tuesday’s actual results will be much of a catalyst.

What are you doing now

The stock market is rising under pressure. The Fed is going from fast and furious to slow and long, but it’s still hawkish. The technology sector is a train wreck. Key indexes undermined some key levels. Leading indices and stocks are subject to significant intra-day and daily fluctuations.

This is not a good environment to buy stocks. Investors should look to reduce exposure, either explicitly or simply by cutting losses on various positions.

If the market rally shows renewed strength, with the S&P 500 and possibly the Nasdaq moving above the 50-day moving averages, investors may start adding exposure. But that will likely require technology to stabilize and inflation data to show some coolness.

If conditions improve, you’ll want to be ready. There are a number of stocks being created, and many of them are not too far behind. So build your own watch lists, be patient and stay engaged.

