The least stressful job that pays more than $100,000, according to data

Click on the job It is a common phenomenon. The majority of workers, 79%, experience work-related stress from month to month, according to the American Psychological Association 2021 Work and Welfare Survey out of 1,501 adults in the United States.

However, some functions Less nervous than others. The Department of Labor’s Occupational Information Network, or O*NET, 873 occupations ranked according to stress level By noting the importance of accepting criticism and calmly dealing with high-stress situations in every job. And some of these relatively low-stress jobs also pay well.

The least stressful job on the list that pays more than $100,000 per year is Environmental Economicranked 52 out of 100. It’s It pays a median annual salary of $105.630, according to O*NET.

The position calls for research on environmental topics such as public and private land use, air and water pollution and the conservation of endangered species. It advocates the presentation of the results of the cited research in articles or presentations and for an assessment of the benefits of environmental policies and regulations.

Most environmental economists need a relevant master’s or doctoral degree for employment, as well as some work experience.

In terms of why the job is relatively less stressful, “they don’t work in very competitive conditions,” says Sinem Popper, lead economist at ZipRecruiter. Some of these positions can be done in governments or universities, which can carry more job security. It is also less competitive than economic roles in companies, where workers have to help achieve a certain minimum.

Environmental economists also have a great deal of freedom in their role, according to 81% of O*NET respondents.

Plus, “it’s really a satisfying job,” says Popper, “knowing that you’re doing something good for the environment, and that you’re doing something good for humanity. It makes them go every day.”

If you’re considering doing the work to become an environmental economist on your own, keep in mind that all job experiences are relative, and no job is completely stress-free.

“I think it will be difficult to find a job that is stress-free,” says Vicki Salemi, career expert at monster, even this. “It is important to emphasize that this is less pressure. It does not mean that there is no pressure at all.” And even if the job itself is relatively less stressful, a “toxic environment can increase your stress tremendously” if you don’t get along with your boss. or colleaguesas you say.

Be sure to talk to people who work at the organization you are applying for during the interview to get a feel for the culture inside. Getting as much information as possible can help you avoid toxic work environments, regardless of your role.

paying off:

10 Low-Stress Jobs That Pay Over $100,000 a Year and How to Get Them

$2 million ranges, job cuts: NYC’s Payroll Transparency Act is off to a rough start

Employment is still booming in some industries, but declining in others – and job seekers are worried

Open an account now: Get smarter about your finances and career with our weekly newsletter