California requires that half of all heavy-duty trucks sold by 2035 be electric

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration plans on Friday to give California the legal authority to require that half of the garbage trucks, tractors, cement mixers and other heavy vehicles sold in the state must be fully electric by 2035, an aggressive plan aimed at cleaning up the worst pollutants on the road.

According to people familiar with the decision, the lead truck base would exceed federal requirements, which is why the state needed the administration’s permission to activate it. It follows an ambitious regulation California passed last year that requires all new passenger cars sold in the state to be electric by the same target year, 2035.

Together, the two steps would push California to the front of the race to eliminate carbon dioxide emissions from transportation, the sector of the US economy that generates the most greenhouse gases.

As the fifth largest economy in the world, California has enormous market power; Its new rules could force changes across the auto industry and spur other countries to follow suit. In fact, six other states have already adopted truck rules modeled on California’s new requirements but have been awaiting federal action in order to enforce them.