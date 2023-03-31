Medicare is deferring the full crackdown on private health plans

The Biden administration on Friday finalized new rules aimed at curtailing widespread overbilling by private Medicare Advantage insurance plans, but softened the approach after intense lobbying by the industry.

Regulators are still pushing ahead with rules that will cut payments to insurance companies by billions of dollars annually. But it will introduce changes gradually over three years, not all at once, and this will reduce the direct effects.

In the short term, private health plans will still be able to take payments that Medicare officials don’t consider appropriate. The system will eventually eliminate the extra money insurers receive to cover patients with fewer than 2,000 diagnoses, including 75 cases that appear to be the subject of widespread fraud.

But the extended schedule could also mitigate concerns raised by health plans, doctors and others that a broad policy change could lead to unintended consequences, such as premium increases or reductions in benefits for Medicare Advantage recipients.