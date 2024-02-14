Matt Damon reveals behind-the-scenes details of Dunkin' Super Bowl ad – The Hollywood Reporter

Matt Damon on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Scott Kowalczyk/CBS

During his appearance on Tuesday The Late Show with Stephen ColbertMatt Damon shared some behind-the-scenes details about the Dunkin' Super Bowl ad starring Ben Affleck and Tom Brady.

Colbert showed a photo from the ad featuring Damon and Affleck wearing matching Dunkin' tracksuits alongside Tom Brady. “As if I had to ask, whose idea was this?” the host asked. “Obviously that wasn't my idea,” Damon joked. “We had a lot of fun doing it, though.”

The host then shared his favorite line from Damon in the ad: “Remember how I said I'd do anything for you? That's anything.”

“He actually said that,” Damon admitted [Affleck] While filming and he just left it. Colbert shared a chuckle with the actor and noted, “In other words, when I told you I gave you a letter saying I would do anything for you, you just burned it in a commercial.” the Saving Private Ryan “No matter how much time we spend on this beautiful planet, it no longer has anything to do with me,” the star quipped.

Damon and Colbert later wore Dunkin'-branded tracksuits from the campaign, which were available for purchase but quickly sold out after the viral commercial.

Besides talking about his decades-long friendship with Affleck, Damon also discussed the upcoming Jason Bourne film in the works at Universal. While he remained mum on key details surrounding the next installment in the series, including whether he will be part of the film, Damon praised director Edward Berger, who directed the film. All is quiet on the Western Front. The actor said: “A wonderful movie… and he said he had an idea.”

When Colbert asked him if he was excited to work with Berger, Damon replied: “I would love to work with him, so he's working on it. Look, I'm as eager as you are to see if this is something — I hope it's great and we can do it.”

Damon will likely star in the Bourne movie. Hollywood Reporter It was previously revealed, but there is currently no script and therefore no star commitments.

Damon also expressed uncertainty about how long he could continue starring in the series, saying, “At some point, someone's going to need to take over. I mean, I'm not getting any younger.” Colbert, who noted earlier in the conversation that he touched his arm When the guest came out and admired his muscles, Damon couldn't agree that it was soon time for the 53-year-old actor to stop filming. The former CIA assassin said: “You're fit as a fiddle, man. “You're rock solid!” exclaimed the host.