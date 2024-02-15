February 15, 2024

Hilary Swank reveals the names of her twin sons and daughter in a sweet Valentine's Day post

February 15, 2024

by Vanessa Serna

February 14, 2024

Hilary Swank has revealed the names of her twin sons and daughter, whom she welcomed with husband Philip Schneider last year.Instagram/@hilaryswank

Hilary Swank has revealed the names of her twins in a heartfelt tribute to Valentine's Day.

The “Million Dollar Baby” star — who welcomed her son and daughter last year with husband Philip Schneider — She took to her Instagram Wednesday to show off her little ones at the beach.

The 10-month-old babies had their backs facing the camera while their names “Aya” and “Om” were written in the sand.

“I have a busy week of talk shows coming up where I'll be talking about my new movie and my fun partnership, but I thought what better day to share the names of my two little loves with all of you first 👼🏼👼🏼💝,” Swank, 49, captioned the shot.

“Happy Valentine’s Day 💕💘 🥰. PS: Who has other kids who think sand is edible?😅.”

The “Million Dollar Baby” star took to Instagram to show her little ones on the beach with the names “Aya” and “Om” written in the sand. Instagram/Hilary Swank

Swank's daughter, Aya, wore a pink strawberry wet suit with a white sun hat while her little one wore a blue swimsuit with fish prints.

The “PS I Love You” actress announced in April 2023 that she had welcomed twins, but did not give their exact birth date.

“It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍👼🏼 Happy Easter! 🐣🐣Post from pure heaven. 🙌🏽,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding the two in it the time.

“What better day to share the names of my two little loves with all of you first 👼🏼👼🏼💝,” she captioned the sweet post. Instagram/@hilaryswank

Swank and Schneider married in August 2018 before announcing the expansion of their family four years later.

See also  The Leave the World Behind author explains the film's controversial ending

The Oscar winner shared news of her pregnancy on several morning shows, starting with “Good Morning America” in October 2022.

“This is something I've wanted for a long time,” she gushed. “The next thing is I'm going to be a mother. And not just one, but two.”

“Happy Valentine's Day 💕💘 🥰,” Swank continued. Instagram/@hilaryswank

On the same day, she told Drew Barrymore that her original due date was April 16, which was also the birthday of her late father, Stephen Swank.

She referred to her wedding packages as “miracles.”

Swank was previously married to Chad Lowe for 10 years before they divorced in 2007, but the pair never had children.

