Maya Mitchell Comes Out Of ‘Good Trouble’: How And Why Callie Was Written Off

The Foster family is changing again – Maya Mitchell He went out freeform“Good problem.” The actress has played Kaley Foster since “The Fosters” premiered in 2013, and has gone on to reprise her role in her spin-off series, with the final episode airing on Wednesday night.

During the episode, Kaley revealed that Kathleen (Constance Zimmer) had helped her get her dream job with the ACLU, but that meant she had to move to Washington, D.C., where she invited her mother (guests of honor Terry Polo and Sherry Somem) and her brother. Judd (Hayden Burley) heads to town in order to smooth the news of Mariana (Sierra Ramirez), who is shocked to learn her sister has been moving cross-country in two days.

Throughout the episode, Kaley said her goodbyes to everyone – and shed plenty of real tears in the process.

The episode ends with Cali sitting on a plane and seeing her boyfriend Jamie (Boo Mirchoff) on the same flight. He reveals to her that he also got a job in the capital before asking if the seat next to her has been booked (although seats are usually allocated on planes). I happily told him it was free.

Behind the scenes, the cast was a bit of a mess — even though they knew Mitchell had been leaving for some time. At the end of Season 3, she had a discussion with co-creator Joanna Johnson about her desire to return to Australia because she had not seen her family in two years due to COVID-19.

“I knew Maya was thinking of moving forward,” Johnson said. “She’s been doing this role for nine years. I grew up in this role between ‘The Fosters’ and ‘Good Trouble’. She was 19 when I started. I went to her trailer, and I said, ‘So, I want to talk about the season.'” Fourth, I want to beg you to stay.” She said how much she loves his family and this show, but she needs to go home.

Johnson and the rest of the cast and crew recognized this need, but still “tried a lot of different ways to try to get it out of her” before she finally came to terms with her decision. After they did, the executive producer asked if Mitchell would be returning for season four and doing a few episodes at the top to give her a proper nod.

“In the last episode of season three, there were a lot of stories we were trying to tell and I wanted to dedicate an entire episode to it. It was exhilarating and amazing and she said she was coming back from Australia to do it” diverse. “She’ll always be part of the family, and I don’t think it’s the last time we see her in Cali. Cali’s journey happens off-camera, but we’ll catch up with her.”

Filming the ending was “too emotional for everyone,” but specifically Mitchell and Ramirez. The couple met on the set of “The Fosters” and have led the show together since their debut in 2019.

While the episode featured several separate farewells to Callie and a toast to The Coterie, it also featured a reunion between her and Jamie. With him he also moves to the capital, diverse He confirms that Mirchoff is also exiting the show as a series regular.

“I certainly hope to see Poe again,” Johnson said. “I love the character and I love him. He is a likable guy.”

As for whether Kaley and Jamie are together now, it’s something Johnson is hoping to loop around: “It’s a mystery, but we’ll figure it out.”

Mitchell shared her farewell message via Instagram after the end. “10 years ago I auditioned for a little pilot called ‘The Fosters’. I was 19 and had no clue what luck I had. Years later, I was able to continue my journey as Callie when we formed The Good Trouble Family. Two shows, 156 episodes and a select family. for life. She wrote. “Although I have been very fortunate to have this profession and the job I love, with not an iota of remorse, for some time I have suppressed the undeniable allure of returning home to Australia to be my nearest and dearest.” “

The actress continued, “The past two years have been trying everyone. I fully realize the privilege of being able to work and deliver our show during a global pandemic, but that also means being separated from my loved ones when we most needed each other. And so came the need to create a space to divide my time between the two countries.”

She ended her long post with a message to fans: “Words cannot express how grateful I am for your unwavering and unbreakable loyalty. Truth: We have the best fan base on television. You will always hold a special place in my heart, and I know our paths will cross again in the future.”