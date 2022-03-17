Kanye West Smiling Courtside with 24-hour Instagram ban in Saint Amid

March 17, 2022

March 17, 2022

Kanye West He didn’t let his Instagram ban frustrate him – he looked as happy as ever at Wednesday’s Boston Celtics game… he brought his son, the SaintBesides having fun.

All was smiling at TD Garden as C took over the Golden State Warriors… Posted next to Dubs co-owners Joseph Lacob And the Peter Guber.

Artist “Izzy” was seen talking to Lacobe throughout the match – possibly picking the guy’s mind as he talks candidly about his desire to buy the Denver Broncos.

What’s interesting – I had such a good time with the 6-year-old Saint… just days after that Kim accused to keep him away from their children. Obviously, that’s not the case here… as the father and son duo wore matching all-black outfits to the event.

As we previously reported, Yi was upset with IG after being subjected to social attacks Pete DavidsonAnd the Kim kardashianAnd the Trevor Noah (to name a few)…Forcing a social media app to Ban his account for 24 hours After violating the policies of hate speech, harassment and bullying.

It seems – at least for 48 minutes in the NBA – Yi was able to hit the pause button on all of the drama.

As for the match, the Celtics managed to win 110-88.

