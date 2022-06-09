June 10, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

NAACP President: It's Time for Jacques Del Rio to Resign or be Terminated

NAACP President: It’s Time for Jacques Del Rio to Resign or be Terminated

Joy Love June 9, 2022 2 min read

USA Today Sports

Wednesday evening, defensive coordinator captain Jacques del Rio Post an apology on Twitter to refer to the January 6 rebellion as “Dust in the Capitol. “

But Del Rio still faces heavy criticism for his statements at the press conference, which have been in line with what he has posted on the social media site for years.

On Thursday, NAACP President Derek Johnson issued a statement saying Del Rio’s comments would cost him his job.

“It is time for Jacques Del Rio to resign or be fired,” Johnson said. His comments could not have been more ignorant and offensive. The January 6 uprising – an attempted coup – was far from a “flick”. Every day we learn more and more about how close our democracy is to authoritarianism. Downplaying the rebellion by comparing it to the nationwide protests that were in response to a mass execution is a twist. You can’t coach a majority black team while you turn your back on the black community. It’s time for you to pack up and get off the field.”

There was no indication from the commanders that Del Rio’s mission might be in jeopardy. But a Virginia senator called Del Rio’s comments “screw in coffin“To end discussion of the franchise’s efforts to secure public funding for a new stadium.

Although Washington was No. 2 in overall defense and No. 4 in points allowed in 2020, the team dropped to No. 22 in yards allowed and No. 25 in points allowed under Del Rio in 2021.

See also  MLB shutdown: Rob Manfred cancels regular season matches after MLBPA owners fail to reach deal



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Celtics Warriors score, fast points: Jaylen Brown, Jason Tatum lead Boston to win in Game 3

June 9, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Fall worker dies at The Country Club in US Open preparations

June 9, 2022 Joy Love
6 min read

Jacques Del Rio, Leaders Coordinator, describes the January 6 rebellion as ‘dust’

June 8, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Horror footage shows rodents galloping onto stage at a flooded Halsey concert in Maryland

June 9, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Combine heavy ion experiments and nuclear theory

June 9, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

NAACP President: It’s Time for Jacques Del Rio to Resign or be Terminated

June 9, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

The Street Fighter 6 Guile trailer was shown during the summer of Fest

June 9, 2022 Len Houle