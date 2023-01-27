NASA announces a successful test of a new propulsion technology

The rocket engine was tested at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. picture : NASA

As NASA prepares to return to the moon with its Artemis missions, the administration announces that its researchers have developed and successfully tested a new type of supersonic rocket engine called a spinning detonation rocket engine.

the Rotating detonating rocket engineor RDRE, generates thrust with detonation, in which The supersonic exothermic front accelerates to produce thrust, in the same way a shock wave travels through the atmosphere after the explosion of something like TNT. NASA says this design uses less fuel and provides more thrust than existing propulsion systems and that RDRE can be used to power human landers, as well as manned missions to MoonAnd Marsand deep space.

A spinning detonation rocket engine test at Marshall Space Flight Center

NASA’s Test of RDRE Featured in 3D- Printed parts made of a copper alloy called GRCop-42, which the agency developed . During the test, the missile It withstood the high temperatures and stresses of detonation, producing more than 4,000 lb (1,814 kg) of thrust for about a minute.

NASA argues that the new rocket design can move more mass into deep space with less fuel, making space travel more sustainable. With successful tests, NASA engineers are now working on 10,000 – fully reusable lb (4,536 kg) RDRE to compare its performance to conventional liquid rocket engines.

NASA’s development of RDRE points to space Administration’ Interest in developing more efficient rocket technology for space travel. earlier this week, NASA announced a joint collaboration with DARPA to develop draco, short for Demonstration rocket of agile operation over the moon. DRACO will use a nuclear thermal engine for interplanetary travel, reducing travel time with more efficient propulsion technology.

