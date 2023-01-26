January 27, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Watch asteroid 2023 BU pass by Earth today in this free webcast

Cheryl Riley January 26, 2023 3 min read

Update at 3:10 PM ET: A webcast of the Asteroid 2023 BU Virtual Telescope Project is now scheduled 3:45 p.m. EDT (2045 GMT) due to clouds.

A newly discovered asteroid will come very close to Earth this week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The study indicates that Earth’s inner core may have stopped spinning and could reverse

January 26, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Asteroid 2023 BU is about to cross Earth in one of the closest encounters ever asteroids

January 26, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

The study indicates that Earth’s inner core may have stopped spinning and could reverse

January 25, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Chrisean Rock buys a wedding dress, says she’s getting married tomorrow

January 26, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Watch asteroid 2023 BU pass by Earth today in this free webcast

January 26, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The Last of Us Part 3 may never happen, says Neil Druckmann of Naughty Dog

January 26, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

The Pakistani rupee falls to a record low, and the crisis-hit nation seeks a bailout

January 26, 2023 Frank Tomlinson