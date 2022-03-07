March 7, 2022

Netflix leaves Russia and TikTok suspends new posts

Frank Tomlinson March 7, 2022 2 min read

“Due to conditions on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” a company spokesperson told CNN.

Netflix is ​​joining a growing number of entertainment and media companies that have pulled out of Russia. Disney Temporarily suspend all theatrical releases in the country. Warner Bros.Owned by CNN’s parent company WarnerMedia, it has said that its blockbuster “Batman” will not reach Russian theaters.
tik tok It also said on Sunday that it would block new uploads and live broadcasts on its platform in Russia, citing new punitive laws that criminalize the spread of “fake” information about the government’s attack on Ukraine.

“In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend live broadcasts and new content on our video service while the security implications of this law are reviewed,” the company wrote on Twitter.

It added that Russian users will still be able to use TikTok’s in-app messaging service.

The law, passed by the Russian parliament on Friday, punishes anyone who denigrates the Russian armed forces or calls for sanctions against the country. State media agencies have reported that violators of the law could face up to 15 years in prison or a fine of 1.5 million rubles ($14,085).

The new rules prompted many international media Organizations, including CNN, to stop reporting from Russia due to concerns for the safety of journalists, have forced many Independent Russian outlets to shut down.

TikTok said last week that it is pursuing an expedited policy to help users identify videos uploaded by state-controlled media accounts. She added that the platform will start categorizing such content in the coming days.

CNN’s Brian Stelter and Brian Fong contributed to this report.

