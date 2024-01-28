New camera captures images using the same colors that animals can see • Earth.com

A new camera system technology is set to change how ecologists and filmmakers understand and visualize the color perceptions of different animals in their natural environments.

The research was led by Vera Vasas of University of SussexUK, and colleagues from the Hanley Color Laboratory in George Mason Universitywe.

How do animals see color?

Traditionally, the unique visual worlds of different species have remained largely a mystery to humans. Many animals, such as honeybees and some the birds, Perceiving colors beyond human ability, such as ultraviolet light.

This difference stems from the diversity of photoreceptors in their eyes. Understanding these color perceptions is crucial for gaining insight into animal communication and navigation.

While false color photography provided a glimpse into this world, it was hampered by limitations such as time-consuming processes, specific lighting requirements, and the inability to capture motion.

To address these challenges, the research team developed an advanced camera and software system capable of recording and processing video clips under natural lighting conditions.

The camera sees colors as animals do

As shown in this pictureThe system records in four color channels: blue, green, red, and ultraviolet. It then converts this data into “perceptual units” – essentially translating them into a format that replicates the animal’s vision based on known photoreceptor data.

Impressively, when compared to traditional spectrophotometry methods, this new system is more than 92% accurate in predicting the perceived colors seen by animals.

This innovation opens unprecedented horizons for scientific research. It provides scientists with a tool to explore the dynamic, colorful world as the scientist sees it various types.

Additionally, filmmakers can now create more accurate and engaging representations of animal vision in their works.

The practicality of this system is further enhanced by its construction from readily available commercial cameras, encased in a modular 3D printed housing.

Furthermore, the accompanying software is open source, calling for further development and adaptation within the research community.

For example, in this photo, the camera captures a mockingbird in the green forest, but it shows this beautiful natural scene As it would appear through the eyes of birds.

Bridging the gap between humans and animals

Senior author Daniel Hanley eloquently sums up the importance of the project.

“We have long been fascinated by the way animals see the world. New techniques in sensory ecology have allowed us to infer static scenes from the animal's perspective. However, understanding their perception of moving objects—which is crucial for activities such as locating food or… Choosing a partner – a shadow elusive.

“Our development provides tools for ecologists and filmmakers to accurately capture and display the colors an animal perceives in motion, representing a major advance in our study of animal behavior and cognition,” he concluded.

Bottom line is this Pioneering camera system Not only does this signify a technological breakthrough, it also represents a new chapter in our understanding of the animal kingdom, bringing us closer to experiencing the world through their eyes.

Northern mockingbird (Mimus polyglottos) in bird vision

In this video, two northern mockingbirds interact in a tree with false colors. Specifically, the video shows the blue-green and red quantum traps as blue, green and red, respectively, and the UV quantum traps are overlaid as magenta.

While the 80mm lens is not designed for shooting distant subjects, the system captures bird sight images well and shows the “bird white” (UV-reflecting through visible parts of the spectrum) patches of their feathers.

It also shows that the sky is colored mostly in ultraviolet light (i.e. appears purple), because shorter wavelengths are exposed to increased Rayleigh scattering. Thus, while the sky may appear blue to our eyes, it may appear ultraviolet blue to many other organisms.

Watch the video here…

Iridescent peacock feathers seen through the eyes of 4 different animals.

The camera system can measure angle-dependent structural colors such as iridescence. This is illustrated here with a video of a very iridescent peacock (Pavo Christatos) feather.

The colors in this video represent (a) the peacock Pavo Christatos False color, where the quantum catches are depicted in blue, green, and red in blue, green, and red, respectively, and the UV is covered in magenta.

Interestingly, iridescence is more pronounced for peacocks than for (b) humans (standard colors), (c) honeybees, or (d) dogs.

Watch the full video here…

Caterpillar display to combat predators Apis Vision.

This video shows a black swallowtail Papilio Polixenes The caterpillar displays its osmeteria. Scientists demonstrate this video in false colors of honeybees, where quantum catches of UV, blue, and green light are shown in blue, green, and red, respectively.

Yellow (human) osmoteria as well as the yellow spots along the caterpillar's back reflect strongly in UV and appear purple when the colors shift to honeybee false colors (like the strong responses of UV-sensitive and green-sensitive photoreceptors in honeybees) depicted in blue and red , respectively).

Many larval predators see ultraviolet light, and thus, this coloration may be an effective positional signal.

Watch the full video here…

More about animals, cameras, and color vision

As discussed above, the way animals perceive color is a fascinating journey into a world beyond human vision. Unlike humans, many animals see colors in spectrums we can barely imagine.

Humans typically perceive three primary colors: red, green, and blue. But this is just a small part of the color spectrum in the animal kingdom.

For example, bees and birds can see ultraviolet light, which is invisible to us. This ability plays a crucial role in their survival, helping them find food and navigate their environment.

Beyond human comprehension

Take the mantis shrimp, an ocean dweller with one of the most complex vision systems known.

It can perceive polarized light and has twelve to sixteen types of color photoreceptor cells (humans have three).

This exceptional vision helps them spot prey, predators and mates in the complex underwater world.

Color vision in animals is not limited to seeing a range of colors; It's about survival. For example, some snakes use infrared vision to hunt warm-blooded prey in the dark.

Reindeer, on the other hand, use ultraviolet vision to detect predators in reflective, snowy landscapes, a critical skill for their survival in harsh climates.

Humans gain insights

Evolution plays an important role in this diversity in color vision. Animals have developed their unique color vision abilities based on their environmental needs and survival challenges.

This evolutionary process has led to a rich tapestry of visual abilities throughout the animal kingdom.

Today, with technological advances, humans are beginning to understand and even visualize how animals see the world.

This understanding not only deepens our appreciation for nature's complexity, but also opens new horizons in ecology, behavior studies, and even technology design inspired by nature's ingenuity.

In short, the world of animal color vision is vibrant and complex, offering a kaleidoscope of perspectives far beyond human capabilities.

As we continue to explore and understand these perspectives, we gain a deeper appreciation for the natural world and the diverse creatures that inhabit it.

The full study was published in the journal PLoS Biology.

For videos that show how the camera works in nature, click here…

