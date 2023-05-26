May 26, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

New York City Commission votes to halt deposits to Capital One

Cheryl Riley May 26, 2023 1 min read

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) – The New York City Banking Commission has voted to stop deposits in the city’s bank accounts at Capital One (COF.N) and Kebank (KEY.N) after the lenders failed to provide plans on their efforts to root out discrimination.

City Comptroller Brad Lander joined Mayor Eric Adams and the Treasury Department to announce that the city would do soStop making depositsin the two banks, Lander said in a statement Thursday.

Existing accounts will be used to make payments, but no additional deposits will be made, and no new accounts will be opened at either bank, according to a spokesperson for the Comptroller.

“Capital One prohibits discrimination and harassment against any applicant, trainee, participant, vendor, contractor, client or client based on protected characteristics,” the bank said in a statement after the auditor’s announcement.

(This story has been corrected to clarify use of the accounts after the Controller formally amended the statement in paragraphs 1, 2, 3 and the headline, and to fix the spelling of the Controller’s title in the second reference in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Lanh Nguyen) Editing by Richard Chang

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

See also  Goldman Sachs is eyeing a big payout from the Silicon Valley bank deal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

7 min read

Nvidia’s “iPhone moment” in AI points to a lot of future growth. New price target

May 25, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Defaulting on US debt could hurt the nation’s credit rating

May 25, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

UK inflation slowed in April, but remained stubbornly high

May 24, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

9 min read

Senator Gillibrand, Lil Wayne and Robot – Deadline

May 26, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The private space project is now targeting 2026 to land on Mars

May 26, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Mets assign catcher Gary Sanchez to assignment: What this means for the state of New York’s catch

May 26, 2023 Joy Love
6 min read

The physics of bridge tears in the Kingdom is impressive

May 26, 2023 Len Houle