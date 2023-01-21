Nick Jonas’ wife Priyanka Chopra describes her premature daughter’s time in the neonatal intensive care unit

Priyanka Chopra looks back on the first year of her life baby daughter life, She admitted that she and husband Nick Jonas didn’t know if Malty would make it while they kept an eye on her in the neonatal intensive care unit for three months.

“I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter,” Chopra told British Vogue in its February issue. “Because it’s not just about my life. It’s hers, too.” The article was published just after her daughter’s first birthday.

Chopra and Jonas A daughter is born on January 15 last year by a substitute in a full third prematurely.

I was in the OR [operating room] When it came out, the “Quantico” actress told Vogue during an interview at her home while playing with Malty, “She was so small, smaller than my hand. I saw what the intensive care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were standing there while she was intubated. I don’t know.” How do they even find what they need [in her tiny body] to intubate it.”

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable new pics of Malti’s baby

For the next three months, she said, they spent every day with a Maltese on her or his chest before they could bring her home.

“I didn’t know if it was going to work or not,” she explained.

Chopra celebrated that Maltese is now “healthy and thriving,” but said “as a NICU mom” she still struggles to let go of those worries about her daughter’s health.

“First time I got a solid bite [of food] She said she gagged and I think I killed her,” adding that her mother and in-laws were very supportive of the child, explaining that such things are normal for children.

“But because I’m a mom in the neonatal intensive care unit,” she said, “the stakes are very high, and I have to get out of this. I will.”

Jonas who joined In the interview, she called parenthood “overwhelming” but said there was “nothing better”.

Jonas, who recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, said he and his wife threw a party for Malty.

“We had to celebrate,” he said. “She’s had a pretty wild ride in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style. She’s the one. She’s beautiful. It’s amazing — the best.”