No Country For Old Men and Texas Chainsaw Massacre actress Kathy Lamkin has died at the age of 74

Actress Kathy Lamkin has passed away at the age of 74.

Lamkin passed away on April 4 after a short battle with the disease, her family revealed Limit.

Lamkin played Desert Aire trailer park manager in the 2007 film No Country for Old Men starring Javier Bardem and Mrs. T Lady in the 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

“Her family and friends will miss Cathy, and she will leave a mark on everything she faced during her life on this earth,” her family said.

Kathy received a Screen Actors Guild Award as a member of No Country For Old Men, which was honored for Outstanding Performance by Cast in a Motion Picture at the 2008 Awards.

Born in Graham, Texas, Lamkin taught theater arts at Codwell Elementary School in Houston before establishing Unicorn School of Acting and USA Theatre, according to Deadline.

In 2002, she began moving from Houston to Los Angeles in an effort to take her acting career to the next level.

Kathy was cast as Tea Lady in Trailer in the 2003 horror film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and subsequently landed a number of other roles in shows such as Malcolm In The Middle, Nip/Tuck, Medium and Boston Legal.

She played “Woman In Hospital Blues” in the 2005 crime comedy Kiss Kiss Bang Bang starring Robert Downey Jr and Val Kilmer.

She reprized her role as Lady of Tea in 2006’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning.

Recent films include a role in the 2013 film Sweetwater starring Ed Harris and January Jones.

Lamkin is survived by husband Stephen Lamkin, daughter Katie, son Greg, wife Cami, and two grandchildren, according to Deadline.

A life celebration in Cathy’s honor is currently being arranged, but no further details have been provided, as per the deadline.

The family asked for donations to The Actors Fund in lieu of flowers.