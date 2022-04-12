Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden form new band 3rd Secret, and they have released a surprise album

A set of pre-2000 grunge icons in Seattle – including Nirvana bassist Christ Novoselic Sound Garden Guitarist Kim Thale and pearl jamSoundgarden/Drummer Matt Cameron – They formed a new super band called 3rd Secret, and without announcing it beforehand, they dropped their debut album yesterday (April 11).

A self-titled affair, it’s an 11-track effort that features a wide color palette – it draws heavily on the flavors of classic grunge and alternative rock, but adds variety with hints of folk rock, swamp rock, swamp blues, and hard rock.

Tracks like “Dead Sea” and “Winter Solstice” make admirable use of the somber acoustics, while the accordion’s use of “Right Stuff” adds a unique feel to the stage. Diamond In The Cold, on the other hand, is a crunchy, crunchy rock anthem full of life, with songs like ‘I Choose Me’ and ‘Lies Fade Away’ embracing the historic ’90s grunge sound that 3rd Secret members built their running legacy.

Listen to the full album below:

Along with Novoselic, Thayil, and Cameron, 3rd Secret has been rounded up by guitarist Jon ‘Bubba’ Dupree (best known for his ’80s work as well as giant band Hater, which also included Cameron) and singers Gillian Raye (who plays with Novoselic). Also as part of Giants in the trees) and Jennifer Johnson.

The recording of the album was divided into three sessions, all of which featured participation from longtime Nirvana and Soundgarden collaborator Jack Endino. In addition to mixing the full version with three geometry tracks, Endino helped Nate Yaccino score five of the tracks, and Erik Friend scored the other three.

Friend has also performed tracks on “Dead Sea” and “Rhythm Of The Ride”, while Martin Link played Cameron on “Live Without You” and “Right Stuff”.

The album was released independently, and at the time of writing, it is only available for digital purchase Amazon And streaming via Spotify and YouTube. 3rd Secret has confirmed that it will be available to stream on Apple Music soon On their websitealthough they have not yet shared any details about a possible release on physical formats.

Novoselic He first raised the existence of the third secret in February, sharing a since-deleted tweet that said he was “really busy trying to finish a recording” and “in the middle of some downtime.” At the time, it was scheduled to launch in mid-March.