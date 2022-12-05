December 5, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Oil prices fall after the data sparked Fed concerns about interest rates

Oil prices fall after the data sparked Fed concerns about interest rates

Frank Tomlinson December 5, 2022 2 min read
  • Service sector activity rebounded in the US in November – ISM survey
  • The G7 and the European Union cap the price of Russian oil at $60 a barrel
  • OPEC + adheres to the target production cut by 2 million barrels per day
  • More Chinese cities are easing COVID-19 restrictions

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices pared gains on Monday after U.S. stock markets fell after U.S. service sector data raised concerns that the Federal Reserve may continue its aggressive policy tightening path.

Brent crude futures were down 56 cents at $85.01 a barrel by 11:23 AM EST (1623 GMT). West Texas Intermediate crude fell 77 cents to $79.21. Both benchmarks had earlier risen above $2 a barrel, before suffering losses.

US service industry activity unexpectedly rebounded in November, with employment picking up, providing more evidence of the underlying momentum in the economy as it prepares for an expected recession next year. Read more

The news caused oil and stock markets to cut gains.

The data defies hopes that the Fed may slow the pace and intensity of interest rate hikes amid recent signs of abating inflation.

“Macroeconomic concerns about the Fed and what they’re going to do with interest rates are dominating the market,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

Supporting the market earlier, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, called the OPEC+ community, agreed on Sunday to stick to October’s plan to cut production by two million barrels per day from November until 2023.

See also  A Japanese man spends $15,700 on a dog costume to fulfill his lifelong dream of turning into an animal

“The decision … is not a surprise, given the uncertainty in the market about the impact of the December 5 import ban on crude oil from Russia and the G7 price cap,” said Anne-Louise Hittle, vice president at consultancy Wood Mackenzie. .

“In addition, the producer group faces downside risks from the potential for weakening of global economic growth and China’s non-coronavirus policy.”

The G7 countries and Australia agreed last week to a cap of $60 a barrel for Russian oil carried by sea.

Meanwhile, in a positive sign for fuel demand in the world’s largest oil importer, more Chinese cities eased COVID restrictions over the weekend.

Business and manufacturing activity in China, the world’s second-largest economy, has been hit this year by strict measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York). Additional reporting by Noah Browning in London, Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Emily Chow in Singapore.

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Stephanie Kelly

Thomson Reuters

New York-based reporter covering the US crude market and a member of the energy team since 2018 covering the oil and fuel markets as well as federal policy on renewable fuels.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

“We are not your enemies,” said South Korean truck drivers who are on strike to protect the minimum wage

December 5, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

2,500 seals found dead in the Caspian Sea along the Russian coast | Russia

December 5, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Rare anti-government protest turns bloody in southern Syria | Syrian war news

December 4, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

This London tattoo removal studio will still be removing Kanye West’s tattoos for free

December 5, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

After the resounding success of the Artemis I mission, why stay two years away from showing up?

December 5, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Pele’s daughters say he was hospitalized last week with a lung infection after a bout with Covid-19

December 5, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

This week’s Japanese game releases: Dragon Quest Treasures, Witch on the Holy Night, and more

December 5, 2022 Len Houle