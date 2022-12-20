Packers vs. Rams Score: Live Updates, Match Stats, Highlights, Analysis for ‘Monday Night Football’

At halftime of “Monday Night Football,” the Green Bay Packers are ahead of the Los Angeles Rams, 10-6.

Green Bay pretty much moved the ball around at will for most of the first half, especially with runs, and must be disappointed that they came away with only ten points. The Packers marched down the field on their opening drive, but came away with a field goal only after Christian Watson and Jalen Ramsey got feet tangled and a pass fell incomplete. They would move the ball easily again on the next drive, only for Aaron Rodgers to go past Alain Lazard opening wide about 10 yards on a ball that was intercepted by Taylor Rapp. They finally got to their third possession of the contest, with Dillon hitting it from eight yards. Dillon and Aaron Jones combined for 72 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

The Rams didn’t do much offense, and were frankly lucky not to turn the ball over too many times. Baker Mayfield finished the half 8 of 14 for 74 yards (5.3 per attempt), and maybe two of his shortfalls should have been sixes. (Kingsley Enagbare and Quay Walker were just inches away from making it.) He was also sacked three times and fumbled on one of them, with the ball flowing off multiple beams before the Rams eventually recovered it. Los Angeles converted this drive into a 55-yard field goal by Matt Guy.

Will Green Bay hold on to its lead, or will Los Angeles add another comeback to the ledger this week? We’ll find out soon enough. Stay with CBS Sports throughout the rest of the game for stats, scores, and features.

