World Cup winning photo of Lionel Messi beating eggs to set an Instagram record

Argentine world champion Lionel Messi’s post has become the most liked photo in Instagram history – surpassing a photo of an egg.

The post had 56.1 million likes, but a photo of Messi holding the World Cup aloft after Argentina beat France in the World Cup final on Sunday has now surpassed it.

In the aftermath of Argentina’s thrilling penalty shootout victory over France, the Paris Saint-Germain star took to Instagram to post 10 pictures of the celebrations in Qatar.

A photo of Lionel Messi of him lifting the World Cup has become the most-liked photo of all time on Instagram – surpassing a photo of an egg

At the time it was uploaded, Messi’s post has amassed 56 million likes and the striker has surpassed 402 million followers on the social media platform.

Messi attached the post with a caption that read: “World Champions!!!!!!!” I dreamed about it many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven’t fallen, I can’t believe it …

Thank you so much to my family, to everyone who supports me and also to everyone who believed in us. We show once again that Argentines when we fight together and unite, we are able to achieve what we set out to do.

Merit belongs to this group, which is above individuals, it is the strength of all who fight for the same dream.

Messi’s Instagram profile also saw him surpass 400 million followers on the social networking site

Messi’s post has surpassed the number of likes received by Cristiano Ronaldo last month

And he overtook Ronaldo last month – an advertisement for Louis Vuitton before the World Cup in which the Portuguese star and Messi were seen playing chess gathered 41.9 million likes.

Ronaldo remains the most followed person on Instagram, with a staggering 519 million.

Last month, he became the first person to reach 500 million followers on the social networking site.

The Portuguese superstar leads the way in terms of followers with Messi a clear distance behind in second place – the only two players in the top ten.

Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Khloe Kardashian, and Justin Bieber round out the top ten.

Messi rejoiced after helping Argentina achieve glory in the World Cup final on Sunday

Previously ‘liked’ was Chris Godfrey, who uploaded a photo of an egg in January 2019.

It ended up getting 56.1 million likes, aiming to surpass the most liked Instagram post at the time, a photo of Kylie Jenner’s daughter which had 18.6 million likes.

Ronaldo received 32.6 million likes in October 2021 to announce the pregnancy of his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, while Messi’s announcement with Ronaldo received 32.2 million likes.

Messi made a huge impact in the final in Qatar scoring twice, and he also converted the penalty in the penalty shootout.

Lionel Messi and teammates Rodrigo de Paul, Leandro Paredes, Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez celebrated on the open-top bus in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

Fans lined the streets in the middle of the night trying to catch a glimpse of the victorious Argentina soccer team as they made their way through Buenos Aires in an open-top bus.

Completed a fantasy World Cup final for the 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star, who won the only medal missing from his collection.

Messi and his team mates flew back from Qatar to Argentina on Monday, where they celebrated their World Cup victory with thousands of cheering fans in Buenos Aires.