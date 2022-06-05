Pete Alonso scores two home games in Mets win over Dodgers

Los Angeles – In about six weeks, Alonso’s house He will likely return to Dodger Stadium for the MLB All-Star Game, where he is considered one of the many Mets players selected for the National League team. On the eve of those festivities, Alonso will almost certainly take part in the Home Run Derby as well, considering his love of the event and his status as a two-time defending champion.
He might also sneak in a little practice while he has the chance. Alonso resumed twice on Saturday night 9-4 win Over the Dodgers in Chavez Raven, he drove home five rounds in a dominant performance that drew him even with Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez to lead the MLB RBI at 53.
“I don’t think we’d expect anything less,” said Mets writer David Peterson. “Since he showed up, he made an offer.”
Batting in the third inning, Alonso pulled Homer’s green light two rounds over the left field fence to knock Dodgers player Walker Buehler out of the bout. On the seventh, a quick 100mph Brusdar Graterol shot into the field opposite Homer from three runs made a decidedly less tight match. This was the third time he had run his house in the past two days.
Alonso’s 16th team tied the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts for the most number in the National League. He also moved into a tie to finish 10th on the home Mets list with 122nd in his career.
“Oh, that’s sick,” Alonso said of his place in franchise history. “I didn’t know it. I just want to keep it going.”
This has been a renaissance season for Alonso, who originally worked his way into the Mets’ plans with a rookie season of 53 Homer in 2019, before taking a notable 20-and-a-half step forward last summer. This year, Alonso has played in all 55 of New York’s games, with an advertiser intent trying to appear in all 162. He could soon threaten the franchise’s record for consecutive games played, allowing him to focus on his production.
At Homer’s current pace, Alonso could rank sixth on the Mets’ all-time running list at the end of the season. He could also obliterate the franchise’s RBI record, which is currently shared by Mike Piazza and David Wright at 124. (Alonso is on his way for 156.)
It’s a swirl of numbers that all say the same thing: Alonso hits the ball often and hard and does huge damage when he does. Nearly a third of the way through the season, Alonso has established himself as the most legitimate candidate for the National League Player of the Year award since Wright finished fourth in the vote in 2007.
It’s every day,” Peterson said. “He’s not just hitting home here, and then you don’t hear anything from him. … He has strength across the board. He’s not just trying to hit home. He’s really trying to drive the ball, which works for him. He’s an essential part of our squad.” .
Over the past four seasons, Alonso has trained tirelessly to become a more complete hitter, improving his discipline on the plates as well as his approach across the board. And he showed that against Buehler, a former Vanderbilt champ who did “really good – like, really good” against University of Florida alum Alonso in college.
“I didn’t want that to happen again,” said Alonso, who runs home more than a throwing foul in the second half.
On Saturday, Alonso’s performance allowed the Mets to win an eventful game that featured Buck Showalter removing Peterson at mid-bat, hitting Francisco Lindor Homer solo despite breaking his right middle finger and both teams enduring an 11-minute delay. The judges decided whether the Dodgers It can allow the player to center the field.
Alonso’s role in it all was perhaps the least surprising piece, given the game’s location. In 11 career competitions at Dodger Stadium, Alonso has seven home runs. And he will likely hit a little more in the derby next month, despite joking after the match that he has yet to receive an invite. But most likely Alonso will be there, eager to make another offer.
“It’s just one of those historic parks,” Alonso said. “There have been a lot of really important names in baseball who have played here. For me, it is such an honor to play here.”
