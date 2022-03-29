10:45 am: The Velez announced the trade.

10:05 am: White Sox and Phillies agree deal to send defensive player Adam Hasley From Philadelphia to Chicago, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (Twitter link). Minor League Right Hand McKinley Mor Heading to Velez in return, Reports Todd Zoelecki of MLB.com.

Haseley, 25, was the eighth overall pick in the 2017 draft, but he has yet to establish himself at Philadelphia Stadium. The left hitter is a career .272/.331/.398 hitter against the right pitcher and has drawn mostly solid defensive marks in all three off-court positions (10 defensive points saved, 3.3 absolute area rating, -1 points above average). The Sox will give a nice glove and a left-handed racket to pair with right-handers Eloy JimenezAnd the Louis RobertAnd the Adam Engel And the Andrew Fon.

The bulk of Haseley’s experience in the majors came in 2019, when he scored 67 matches at his highest level and 242 matches. He has only played 49 games and made 113 matches in the past two seasons while suffering from wrist and thigh strain. Hasley too got away from baseball entirely for the month of April, citing personal reasons. He only went 4 for 21 in limited major league time and hit .233/.313/.325 in the minors last season.

Haseley has a couple years of minor league options left, so it’s not necessarily a lock to make the opening day roster in Chicago. However, with Vaughn’s care for a hip injury that will shut him down for one to two weeks, the outside picture may be more open right now than it was a few days ago. Haseley only has a year and 132 days of Major League service time, so he’s under club control with the White Sox through at least the 2026 season – provided he plays well enough to stay on the roster for that long, of course.

Although Haseley wasn’t slated to start playing with the Phillies, he was looking to land a clear path for at least a part-time role – especially with Odubel Herrera He is currently suffering from a suspected tilt injury prevent him from getting ready for opening day. Haseley hit the right hand Matt Ferling It looks like tickets have been issued to a central field platoon, with Bryce Harper closed in the correct field and Kyle Schwarber And the Nick Castellanos The time is to be split between the left field and the DH (perhaps with the former seeing more time in the field than the latter). With Haseley now out of the picture, it was the previous No. 1 overall pick Mickey Monyak He looks like the favorite to split time with Vierling early on – save for an extra movement of players into the Philadelphia stadium mix.

Moore, 23, was the Sox’s 14th-round pick in 2019 from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Listed at 6’6″, 225 pounds, a large powered right-hand man with an overhead heater from the ’90s and a slide, Baseball America would seem like an oversupplied at times. Moore has cheered on 31.7% of his opponents in pro football and also boasts a stronger 51% average, but he’s passed too many opponents (13.4%). He split the 2021 season between two Class A affiliates, reaching a 4.20 ERA through 40 2/3 innings.