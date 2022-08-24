Plex suffers a serious breach, urges users to change passwords

picture : Alex Walker / Plex / Kotaku ( Getty Images )

If you use the popular personal media server Plex on your Xbox, PlayStation, Smart TV, or almost Any other device, you’ll want to update your password.

Plex last night sent out emails notifying several of its customers that a serious security breach may have landed account information in the wrong hands. Plex stated that “all account passwords that could have been accessed were hashed and secured in accordance with best practices.” Which, while it puts you at ease, you should still follow by sticking to best practices, which means logging out of all existing instances and changing your passwords.

Kotaku Reached out to Plex for comment.

Plex specifically noted that “suspicious activity on anyone [the company’s] databases” may have given a third party access to “encrypted emails, usernames and passwords”. the edge Notes: It is possible that personal account information such as the contents of media libraries will be safe. Plex claims to have “addressed the method this third party used to gain access to the system” and that it is conducting a security review of all of its systems going forward to prevent future incidents.

If you are already a Plex user, you will hopefully have received the said email and have already changed your password by the time you read this, allowing you to resume enjoying your very nice and legal media library without worry. While Plex servers typically run on computers, Plex client apps are available on the Xbox and PlayStation Store, as well as a range of smart devices, making it a very convenient way to stream your media to any device, from just about anywhere.

It may also be the case that some users did not receive this very important email. I will be one of those. Reddit trips reveal that others may be in the dark too, so if you have friends who enjoy Plex, politely urge them to do the smart thing and change those passwords.

Also, like the edge They suggest in their incident reports, that we’ll echo that you should definitely use a password manager if you haven’t already, I know it’s annoying, but two-factor authentication can go a long way toward preventing worse-case scenarios after concerns about this kind.