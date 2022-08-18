picture : Steve DaSilva (Originals: EM Motorcars, edrodr-76 via eBay)

A signed 8×10 photo of Elon Musk in a spacesuit I found on eBay.

cars prices She’s an intriguing thing these days, and so are people Eternal love for Elon Musk. We may live in a world a bit inverted, but some things are still constants. One of those constants is that it is nicer Pontiac Sunbird exchangeable On the ground costs less than This is a signed 8 x 10 photo of Elon Musk in a spacesuit that I found on eBay.

The long-dead GM J-Body isn’t really worth remembering, but this might be the best example of that. For sale in my home state of New Jersey is this MINTY 1989 Pontiac Sunbird GT Convertible. It could be the most beautiful hotel in the entire country, but it still costs only $5,495. That’s about $1,000 less than this autographed 8 x 10 photo of Elon Musk in a spacesuit I found on eBay.

It sure has the structural toughness of a chocolate eclair and it looks like everyone who ran GM at the time could love, but it’s as clean as it gets. After 33 years and 134,000 miles, there is hardly a scratch on it. The same can’t be said about this autographed 8 x 10 photo of Elon Musk in a spacesuit I found on eBay. He’s not 33 years old, and he won’t get you from point A to point B with the same efficiency.

picture : EM Motorcars

It is said, Sunbird It does not come with a protective case to keep it safe from the elements. But, on the other hand, this autographed 8×10 photo of Elon Musk in a spacesuit I found on eBay doesn’t have turbo or pop-up headlights.

My mom had a sunbird In the early 90’s before I was born. The steering went off and the car was in such a rough state that when my dad took it for service, the mechanic approached him because he let his wife drive such a piece of trash. Who knows, didn’t my mom get rid of the sunbird I may not be here today, writing a blog about how prettier the Pontiac Sunbird is The conversion on Earth costs less than a signed 8×10 photo of Elon Musk in a spacesuit I found on eBay.