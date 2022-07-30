Porsche unveils its new 911 GT3R, the evolution of classic cars

picture : Porsche

While the attention was deservedly focused on car manufacturers development The next generation of sports models, International GT racing is also undergoing a major transformation. With the GT3 class set to become the highest production-based class in all of the major sports car championships, Manufacturers release new cars to give themselves a better opportunity to stay Before Competition. Porsche The latest manufacturer releases a new GT3 Challenger. Feast your eyes on the 911 GT3R experience.

it’s the The latest iteration of Porsche 911 GT3 esteemed racer, Based on The current 992 generation of the Porsche 911. GT3 R will make its competition Debuted at 2023 Rolex 24 in Daytona. The German manufacturer has used the knowledge gathered from its full range of competitive 911s to improve every aspect of their latest Racing car.

picture : Porsche

The most notable development with the new model is the increase in engine displacement . The 992-based GT3 R will feature the same water-cooled flat-six engine configuration, pumping from 4.0 liters to 4.2 liters, making it all the more purported 565 hp. Of course, that number will vary as race organizers use performance balance tweaks to try to create a more level field among competitors, so optimizing torque output across the rev range was vital for Porsche.

Sebastian Jules, Project Manager for the 911 GT3 R at Porsche Motorsport, said:

We hit the bull’s-eye with our highly successful predecessor. Accordingly, the standard for its successor is high. Our job wasn’t about making the new 911 GT3R faster – rating within the performance windows set by BoP quickly eliminates that advantage. For us, it was primarily about our customers’ ability to drive a race car faster for longer. This requires durability, which is why we focused primarily on improving drivability. This is reflected in the new 4.2-liter’s wider usable rev range, smoother, more consistent aerodynamics, and lower loads on the rear tires, allowing it to last longer.

picture : Porsche

Despite being in a different regulatory class, the new 911 GT3R is virtually the successor to the The 911 RSR was built for the LM GTE class. The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has adopted the GT3 set of rules for the entire professional GT class and the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship will replace the LM GTE classes with GT3 machines in 2024; Despite this, GT3 is still a customer racing class.

picture : Porsche

“Driving is remarkably important to the wide range of drivers we compete here and that has been the focus of the 992 911 GT3 R,” said Volker Holzmeyer, President and CEO of Porsche Motorsport North America. “We have already had a lot of interest in the car, and we look forward to seeing it run Her first wheel is here soon.” For customer racing teams in North America, the new Porsche 911 GT3 R will cost $567,210.