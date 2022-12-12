Prince Harry claims there is ‘institutional gaslighting,’ and tells ‘lies’ that protect Prince William in new trailer for Netflix documentary series

Meghan then said the couple’s security was “tight” and “everyone in the world knows where we are”.

The trailer includes a selfie video that Harry took of what he described as his “freedom flight” that supposedly took him out of the UK after his recent engagement as a senior staffer to the royal family.

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother,” Harry says, as a picture of him and Meghan flashes across the screen. “They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Harry also claims “institutional gas” while Meghan says of her experience as a senior royal, “I wasn’t thrown to the wolves. I was fed to the wolves.”

The one-minute trailer provides no additional context on the allegations Harry and Meghan are making.

The final three episodes, which have a new trailer previewed, are set to stream on Netflix December 15th.

Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan”.

The trailer includes footage of Harry and Archie kicking a ball Megan’s mother Doria Raglandin what appears to be the backyard of the Montecito couple’s home.

“It gave us a chance to create that home we’ve always wanted,” Megan says.

Netflix Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex from the Netflix documentary, ‘Harry & Meghan’.

Amidst clips of Harry walking on the beach and cycling with Meghan among palm trees, the prince says: “I’ve always felt as though this was a battle worth fighting for.”

“They wanted to be free to love and be happy,” Perry says. “I applauded it.”

Netflix Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with her son Archie from the Netflix documentary ‘Harry & Meghan’.

In the opening seconds of the first episode of “Harry & Meghan,” Netflix stated that Britain’s royal family “declined to comment on the content of this series.”

But royal sources told ABC News last week that neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family have been contacted for comment on the series’ content.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, center left, and from left, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Andrew, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, watch a fly-by of the royal family. An Air Force plane flies over Buckingham Palace in London, July 10, 2018.

According to royal sources, Kensington Palace, the home of Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate, Princess of Wales, received an email purporting to be from a third-party production company, via a different and unknown email address of an unknown organisation.

The palace contacted Harry and Meghan’s production company, Archewell Productions, and Netflix to try and verify the email’s authenticity, but received no response, sources claim.

According to the sources, without being able to verify the authenticity of the email, the palace was unable to provide any response.