Adam Scott, Naomi Campbell, Aubrey Plaza are among the celebrities honoring this year’s CNN Heroes

Celebrities and musicians come together to honor ordinary people for making the world a better place.

CNN Anderson Cooper and ABC Kelly Ripa She co-hosts the 16th annual “CNN Heroes: An-Star Tribute,” which begins at 8 p.m. ET on CNN. They will be joined by more than a dozen celebrities, including a model and activist Naomi Campbell and actors Adam Scott From “to cut,” Aubrey Plaza From “white lotus” and Tenoch Huerta “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” who will act as award presenters.

“We are so honored to be here,” said actress and singer Sofia Carson, who will perform a song from award-winning songwriter Diane Warren at the ceremony. “Diane wrote this amazing anthem ‘Applause’ for those who lead, fight and survive and tonight we dedicate this song and performance to our heroes.”

The 2022 CNN Hero of the Year program will be revealed during the live broadcast, which the CNN audience chooses from Top 10 CNN Heroes of the Year. All ten honorees are awarded a $10,000 prize, and the Champion of the Year receives an additional $100,000 for their cause.

Actor Aubrey Plaza presented the first CNN Hero, Aidan Rileywho launched his nonprofit while at home from college during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“From his pandemic couch, Aidan and his friends co-founded Project Farmlink,” Plaza said. The nonprofit organization connects surplus food from farms across the United States — food that would otherwise go to waste — to those who need it. “In just two years… more than 70 million pounds have moved,” she added.

Honoring supermodel and activist Naomi Campbell Nelly Shipoy, whose non-profit organization TechLit has created technology labs with recycled computers for schoolchildren in rural Kenya. Campbell notes that Shibui grew up in poverty in Kenya, but education gave her – and her family – a way out.

“I will never forget the pain of poverty that still runs deep in my community,” Shabwe said upon receiving her award. “The hope that our work can empower people…is the mountain I’ve dedicated myself to moving.”

Actor Adam Scott recalled a famous quote from the pullover-wearing children’s TV presenter when honoring the third CNN hero of the night: “Remember how Mister Rogers told us that in scary times, we need to look for helpers?” Scott said. “we will meet Theresa Gray. ”

Working as a nurse and paramedic, the Gray Foundation’s nonprofit mobile medical organization sends medical teams to deal with natural disasters and refugee crises around the world.

This year, for the first time, CNN Heroes is collaborating with Elevate Prize Foundation To offer additional awards in the form of non-profit training, organizational support and grants to the 10 honorees. The CNN Hero of the Year winner will also be selected for the Elevate Award and will receive additional funding and ongoing support for their work.

Two teens making a difference in their communities were also honored as 2022 Young Wonders:

It was started by Sri Nihal Tamanna, a 13-year-old from Edison, New Jersey Recycle my battery which keeps used batteries out of the ecosystem through a network of collection boxes.

Here are three ways you can be a part of tonight’s CNN Heroes special:

Tune in to watch the two-hour televised event tonight on CNN, CNN International, and CNN en Español or on CNNgo, the online streaming platform available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, and on the CNN mobile apps.

CNN has partnered with GoFundMe for empowerment Donations to this year’s top 10 honorees. GoFundMe is the world’s largest fundraising platform that enables individuals and charities to give and receive help. Supporters can make online donations to CNN Heroes’ top 10 nonprofits directly at CNNHeroes.com.

Do you know someone in your community who is doing amazing things to make the world a better place? Stay tuned CNN.com/heroes And consider nominating that person as a CNN Hero in 2023. You can also read more about the many past 350 CNN Heroes who have helped more than 55 million people in all 50 US states and in more than 110 countries around the world.