March 6, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Heardle: The New Wordle for Music Lovers

Heardle: The New Wordle for Music Lovers

Roxanne Bacchus March 6, 2022 2 min read

There seems to be a new Wordle-inspired game that you play every day.

Wordle has become a part of people’s daily routine since its launch earlier this year. Created by New York CitySoftware engineer Josh Wardle of his partner Palak Shah, who loves word games, the game sees users have to guess a new five-letter word every day.

In the last month, new variations of the game have come out, including Quordle, which is basically four Wordle games in one, albeit with more guesswork, Octordle — the same again, but with eight grids — and Wordle, which tests Know users’ geography by isolating a country until they guess.

Over the past few days, Heardle has started appearing on Twitter. This new version, which can be found in Heartle.apptests users’ knowledge of music.

You start with a small snippet of a song, and with each new idea, these get longer each time. You only have six guesses to name the song and the artist.

It’s important to note that you don’t have to guess every time – you can simply skip until you think you know the answer.

Heardle is the latest game inspired by Wordle

(he heard)

If you’re worried it’ll track a mysterious album from an artist you’ve never listened to, fear not — Heardle explains that it’s compiled its library based on a “lit. collection of the most streamed songs of the past decade” on Soundcloud.

Play the game now here.

See also  'Wheel of Fortune' is lost due to 'humiliation' to reach a 'lifelong dream'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Love horoscope for Sunday 6 March 2022

March 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Pete Davidson thinks his caricature in Kanye West’s Eazy music video is ‘hysterical’

March 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Sagittarius March 2022

March 5, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Heardle: The New Wordle for Music Lovers

March 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Fly me to the moon, let me play among the stars: NASA will send your name around the moon

March 6, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

UFC 272 results, highlights: Colby Covington grinds down win over Jorge Masvidal to end rivalry

March 6, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Attackers can force Amazon Echos to hack themselves with their own commands

March 6, 2022 Len Houle