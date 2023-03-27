ESPN3 minutes to read

Lamar Jackson He said on Monday that he asked for a deal from Baltimore Crows As the team “wasn’t interested in meeting my value” in contract talks.

star quarterback Announce this on Twittersaying he submitted the application on March 2.

“…I love the game of soccer and my dream is to help a team win the Super Bowl,” he tweetedadding that the Ravens fans “are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and me. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I will always be close to my Baltimore fans, the Flock Nation and the entire state of Maryland. You will see me again.”

The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, who represented himself and could sign an offer sheet with another team. If there is no offer sheet, Jackson will earn $32.416 million this season if he plays under the mark. If Jackson signs an offer sheet and the Ravens don’t match, Baltimore will receive first-round picks.

Last week, the NFL warned teams in a memo that they are only allowed to negotiate with Jackson because he does not have an NFLPA-approved agent.

“To be clear, Mr. Jackson is not currently represented by an NFLPA-approved agent,” the memo read. “Breach of this rule may result in any newspaper refusing an offer or the resulting player contract entered into by Mr Jackson and the new club.”

The NFL can fine the teams $47,000 if the club negotiates a contract with an agent or representative that is not verified by the NFLPA.

Last September, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen that Jackson turned down an offer from Baltimore that included $133 million guaranteed upon signing, $175 million injury guaranteed and $200 million in total guarantees if he was on the roster on the fifth day. 2026 league year. $200 million would rank second among all quarterbacks Deshaun Watson (Five years, $230 million guaranteed) It will exceed deals previously signed Kyler Murray ($103.3 million guaranteed at signing) f Russell Wilson ($124 million guaranteed upon signing) last year. Schefter and Mortensen reported in September that Jackson wanted a fully guaranteed deal similar to Watson’s.

Jackson’s playmaking ability has made the Ravens one of the most successful teams over the past five seasons. His record of 45-16 (. 738) is fourth-best for a quarterback to debut in the Super Bowl era, trailing only Patrick Mahomesand Tom Brady and Roger Staubach. Jackson was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player after the 2019 season. The Ravens have struggled without Jackson the past two seasons, going 3-9 (. 308) in his absence.

But Jackson’s passing and durability have come under scrutiny. Over the past two seasons, Jackson tallied 33 touchdown passes, 20 interceptions, and missed 11 games, including a playoff loss to Cincinnati Bengals Last season.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.