Raiders vs Cardinals score: Live updates, game stats, and week 2 showdown highlights

The Las Vegas Raiders sure got the start they wanted against the Arizona Cardinals, jumping 20 points in the first half behind Derek Carr’s arm. Carr found Davante Adams to land for the second straight game, one of two touchdown passes in the first half.

Carr is 18 of 24 for 210 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions for a 128.8 pass rating in the first half. The Raiders used their 15-game drive to unlock the game, culminating with Carr finding Adams to drop five yards to put Vegas at 7-0. Darren Waller also has a touchdown capture from Carr, a three-yard reception to put the Raiders ahead 17-0. Vegas scored all of his possessions to take a three-point lead in the first half.

Kyler Murray struggled in the first half, going 6 of 9 for 43 yards and intercepting him. He threw an interception to Amick Robertson to stop the Cardinals’ campaign when Arizona was trailing 17-0. The Cardinals only had 86 yards of attack in the first half.

This match is interesting as both teams are looking to avoid a terrifying 0-2 start. For all the real-time analysis and crashes for this second week of the showdown, stay tuned to the live blog below!

