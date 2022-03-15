Warriors Notes: Steve Curry Bolted to 47 on Birthday Win vs. Wizards

SAN FRANCISCO – In case anyone needs a reminder, the Warriors are a much better team when they play Draymond Green. Unsurprisingly, that was certainly the case Monday night at Chase Center in the Warriors’ 126-112 win over the Washington Wizards.

That improved the Warriors’ record this season to 28-6 with Draymond, compared to 19-16 without him.

green He came back from a disc/back injury For the first time in over two months, he immediately made his presence felt, even off the bench. Due to minute limitations, Steve Kerr chose not to start his star forward. In fact, Green was the third player on the bench, after Otto Porter Jr and Moses Moody. It was the first time that Green had not started a game he was healthy since the Warriors’ first-round game three against the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2014 NBA Playoffs.

Over 20 minutes, Green had a match high as well as 24 with six points, six assists, seven rebounds and one steal.

Steve Curry, as he always does, stole the show and scored 47 game high points while he was 16 for 25 from the field and 7 for 14 from long distance. Klay Thompson added 20 points, Jordan Paul scored 20 and rookie Jonathan Kominga – who started in place of Green – scored 12 points to score eight rebounds.

Here are three quick points as the Warriors came out with a win on Draymond’s comeback and improved to 47-22 on the season, winning their fourth game in a row.

Draymond effect

green I entered the game at the 4:50 mark in the first quarter. The first time he had the ball in his hands, Curry found an open 3-pointer, just 11 seconds after entering the game. Happy 34th birthday, Steve. Two trips later down the field, Green again helped Curry get three more points. The next time the Warriors grabbed the ball, Draymond drained his triple pointer.

In the first three minutes of play, Green scored nine points – two assists on Curry’s 3-pointers and three-pointers on his first shot attempt. will play.

Draymond played 11 minutes in the first half and eight different Warriors hit 3 pointers. By the first half, he was a plus-12 with five points, five assists and four rebounds. This is the green that Golden State has been waiting to see again.

They are back

Curry, Thompson, and Green waited 1,005 days to finally all play on the field together. That paid off with 2:45 remaining in the second quarter.

In their first possession together, Curry made a corner kick with the help of Kevin Looney. Two attempts on the floor later, vintage Draymond ran the offense and provided a perfect pass for Clay, who loved every second.

There is no prettier basketball brand than these three playing together, and the rest of the league know they’re in for a nightmare when they play the Warriors with this trio on hardwood.

Holiday Birth owner

At 34 years old, Steve Curry continues to improve. Interrogate it at your own risk. Really, this was his best birthday yet. At least when it comes to toys for his birthday.

Curry’s 47 points are a career high on the day he blows out the candles. His previous best birthday match was actually last season when he scored 32 points. His 47 points are also his biggest since the calendar flipped to 2022 and his second-highest total of the season.

There was no more perfect gift for Curry than getting his Green Teammate back, and now the Warriors’ true title run begins with their Big Three back.