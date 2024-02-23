Rakul Preet Singh and Jackie Bhagnani reveal the second stunning look from their Goa wedding | Bollywood

Wedding photos of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackie Bhagnani from Goa have attracted attention. Now, an inside video of the bride walking down the aisle has surfaced online. On Thursday, Rakul Preet and Jackie also dropped a new picture of their matching wedding looks, apparently for Anand Karaj's party on Wednesday morning. Read also: Prime Minister Modi congratulates newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackie Bhagnani with a special message

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackie Bhagnani's new photo

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackie Bhagnani shared a second look from their wedding.

Rakul Preet Singh, wearing a gorgeous ivory Tarun Tahiliani lehenga, was the epitome of grace, and Jackie Bhagnani looked handsome in his gold and cream groom's attire. She was wearing heavy bridal jewelery of gold and kundan. Their wedding looks buzzing with elegance and sophistication. The couple held hands and looked directly into the camera in the photo.

Rakul Preet's wedding entry

The couple also tied the knot in a Hindu wedding ceremony at sunset on the same day. A video of Rakul Preet walking down the aisle to marry Jackie Bhagnani also surfaced on social media. The actor, who was wearing a pink wedding dress, walked alone.

The clip gave another glimpse inside their dreamy wedding in Goa. Amidst the wedding festivities, Jackie also unveiled a special gift for Rakul Preet – a touching song titled Bin Tere, written, composed and sung by the actor-producer himself.

More about wedding ceremonies

A source close to Rakul Preet and Jackie He told India Today Before the wedding, “the couple will have a saath ceremony after 3.30 pm at ITC Grand South Goa. Rakul Preet and Jackie will have two wedding ceremonies: Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting their cultures. Bride's Choice An early evening wedding reflects the couple's desire to A bright and joyful beginning to their marital journey.

Soon after their wedding on Wednesday, Rakul Preet and Jackie distributed their official wedding photos to fans. The newlyweds also stepped out of their hotel in Goa and posed together for photographers in their wedding look.

