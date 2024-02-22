The cast says Wendy Williams suffers from frontotemporal dementia and aphasia

Former talk show host Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, a disorder that makes it difficult or impossible for a person to express or understand language, according to a statement from her representatives.

Ms. Williams, 59, who hosted “The Wendy Williams Show” on Fox for more than a decade, was officially diagnosed last year after “undergoing a battery of medical tests,” according to a statement Thursday.

Her representatives said tests showed that Ms. Williams suffers from primary progressive aphasia, a type of frontotemporal dementia, adding that she is receiving necessary medical care.

“Over the past few years, questions have sometimes been raised about Wendy's ability to process information,” The statement said“Many speculated about Wendy’s condition, especially when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions.”