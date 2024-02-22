The cast says Wendy Williams suffers from frontotemporal dementia and aphasia

Former talk show host Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, a disorder that makes it difficult or impossible for a person to express or understand language, according to a statement from her representatives.
Ms. Williams, 59, who hosted “The Wendy Williams Show” on Fox for more than a decade, was officially diagnosed last year after “undergoing a battery of medical tests,” according to a statement Thursday.
Her representatives said tests showed that Ms. Williams suffers from primary progressive aphasia, a type of frontotemporal dementia, adding that she is receiving necessary medical care.
“Over the past few years, questions have sometimes been raised about Wendy's ability to process information,” The statement said“Many speculated about Wendy’s condition, especially when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions.”
The statement was released ahead of Saturday's premiere of “Where Is Wendy Williams?” A two-part Lifetime Network documentary about Ms. Williams.
The project stopped filming in April, when, according to the documentary, Ms. Williams entered a care center where she has been ever since. People magazine reported on Wednesday. Williams' son, Kevin Hunter Jr., says in the documentary that doctors linked her cognitive problems to alcohol abuse, People magazine reported. Ms. Williams' family told People magazine that a court-appointed legal guardian is the only person who has “unrestricted” access to her.
Wanda Finney, Ms. Williams' sister, told People magazine that her family did not know which center Ms. Williams was at. She said they couldn't contact her themselves, but Ms. Williams could contact them.
In May 2020, Ms. Williams quit her talk show due to burnout caused by the autoimmune disorder Graves' Disease, the show. He said in a statement on time. She hosted the following season's premiere at September 2020But her health problems prevented her from returning in the next season, and she took part in the series before it was cancelled In 2022.
Her representatives said they were providing an update on Ms. Williams' health “not only to call for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support thousands of others facing similar conditions.”
Frontotemporal dementia is the most common type of dementia in people under the age of 60. The family of actor Bruce Willis announced that he had frontotemporal dementia in February 2023.
Primary progressive aphasia is a type of frontotemporal dementia that affects people's ability to speak and communicate.
“It doesn't sound like dementia in the way people typically think of that word,” said Dr. Sami Barmada, a neurologist at Michigan Medicine. In primary progressive aphasia, people may have difficulty finding the right words.
“They may be talking, and then suddenly they pause, and you can see them trying to get the words out,” Dr. Bermada said.
Patients may also substitute words when they can't find them, saying something like “thing” instead of “remote control.” In some cases, patients may also have difficulty following conversations, especially in groups, and understanding what people around them are saying. The condition progresses slowly over time, and there are few treatment options.
A statement from Ms Williams' representatives said she was “still capable of doing many things for herself”.
“Most importantly, she maintains her sense of humor and receives the care she needs to ensure she is protected and her needs are met,” the statement read. “She appreciates the many kind thoughts and well wishes you have sent her way.”
