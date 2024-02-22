Travis Kelce arrives in Australia ahead of Taylor Swift's concerts

NFL star Travis Kelce arrived in Australia on Thursday, where his girlfriend Taylor Swift will perform a series of sold-out concerts as part of the international leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Aerial footage provided to NBC News by Australia's Channel 7 showed the Kansas City Chiefs player exiting a private Bombardier plane and entering a truck in Sydney, where Swift will perform the first of four concerts in the city on Friday.

Kelsey's classmate Ross Travis, who also travels with him A snapshot of the Australian coast was shared From inside the plane on Instagram. (The Australian media, which covered their arrival live, initially struggled to distinguish between the players.)

Swift and Kelsey, both 34, travel back and forth around the world to support each other's careers. Immediately after the last of four concerts in Tokyo on February 10, Swift traveled to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl the next day, which the Chiefs won for the third time in five years.

She then returned to the Asia-Pacific region for three shows from February 16 to 18 in Melbourne, Australia, where Swift performed in front of a crowd of 96,000 fans in what she said was her biggest concert ever.

In November, Kelsey traveled to Argentina to see the pop star perform at one of her concerts in Buenos Aires.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at Sydney Zoo on Thursday. Via channel 7

The Eras Tour, the first concert tour to cross the billion-dollar mark, is credited with boosting local economies as shows attract fans from near and far. Swift's concerts in Australia this month coincided with… Academic conference “Swiftposium”. In Melbourne for scholars to discuss the economic and other implications of its popularity.

The concert film An Eras Tour, which was released theatrically worldwide in October, was also the highest-grossing domestic concert film of all time within a few days of its premiere in the United States and Canada.

Swift's last concert in Asia will be held from March 2 to 9 in Singapore, where government officials said this week that they had awarded Swift a grant to support her six shows in the city-state, the only place she performs in Southeast Asia. They did not reveal the amount, citing business confidentiality, but pointed to the “significant benefits to Singapore's economy” that her concerts are likely to bring.